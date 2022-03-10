A Motherwell IT services business is expanding after securing six-figure funding from existing investor UK Steel Enterprise (UKSE).
Managed IT services specialist VectorCloud - which provides business continuity, information security, IT disaster recovery and cloud systems - has used the investment to acquire the IT service division of another local business, substantially boosting its client base.
Established in 1997, VectorCloud works with SMEs in sectors such as financial services, manufacturing, retail, healthcare and business services. It also has customers in transport, telecommunications and utilities.
The business, which employs nine staff, works in partnership with its clients to design, build and operate systems that deliver resilience and enable growth.
UKSE, which was set up in 1975 to support business and communities adversely affected by changes in the steel industry, has a 10 per cent equity stake in the business following its support for a management buyout of VectorCloud in 2019.
