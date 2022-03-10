A MYSTERY donor matched a Glasgow bakery’s funds raised for the people of Ukraine in the past few days, with total donations now close to £80,000.

Ukrainian baker Yuriy Kachak from Deanston Bakery had organised a fundraiser bake sale on Sunday, March 6, raising £25,000.

On Tuesday night, an anonymous donation doubled the amount raised through the bake sale and the JustGiving page set up by the Southside business, bumping the total figure up to £72,000.

The well-loved Shawlands bakery broke the news on Facebook this afternoon.

They wrote: “We wanted to share with you that overnight we had an anonymous donor on our JustGiving page who matched the funds we raised together.

“Our total raised now stands at £72,451!

“Thank you to each and every single person who has donated to help us reach this incredible amount for the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.”

We wanted to share with you that overnight we had an anonymous donor on our JustGiving page who matched the funds we... Pubblicato da Deanston Bakery su Mercoledì 9 marzo 2022

Hundreds of people had queued around the block to buy cakes, buns and other baked treats on Sunday.

Mr Kachak had organised the fundraising initiative as he felt “helpless” when news of the Russian invasion unfolded and decided to use his skills to do what he could to help people affected.

Some people queued for more than two hours to buy treats baked by Mr Kachak and his team, alongside homebakes donated by local people.

Raffle tickets with prizes donated by local businesses were also on sale, and there was live music to entertain people as they waited.

Since then, people have continued to donate online.

Deanston Bakery, in Glasgow's Shawlands, held a bake sale for Ukraine last Sunday, collecting £25,000

The bakery team thanked everyone for their support in a post on Instagram on Sunday night, writing: “So far . . . together, we’ve raised £25,000.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has supported us this last week and everyone who came along today.”

Mr Kachak, who is from the Ivano-Frankivsk region in western Ukraine, has lived in the UK for 19 years and moved to Scotland four years ago.

He runs the popular Deanston Bakery with his wife Svetlana, who is from Latvia, and his mother and brother also work there.

You can donate here.