Parents in Oban managed to save almost 2,000 Gaelic educational books before the skip they were dumped in was removed.

Earlier this week it emerged that a skip had been found "filled to the bring with Gaelic educational books" which was branded as a "disgrace" in a social media post.

The skip is said to have included a range of resources including folders, jotters, stationary supplied, CDs and more, some which were unopened and in original packaging.

After rescuing the resources, parents have said that the two dictionaries they saved had been donated to Oban High School.

Local parents organisation Comann nam Pàrant said that the incident was ‘disappointing’ and has written to Argyll and Bute Council demanding answers.

Following the discovery of the materials, the council said it is taking the matter "very seriously", confirming an investigation is underway.

In a statement, a council spokesperson said: "We apologise for any distress or upset caused and are taking the matter very seriously.

"Making the best possible use of the resources we have is always a priority. Moreover we dedicate a lot of time and effort to supporting the Gaelic language.

"We had already removed a number of Gaelic resources from the education office, for sharing among our services, and understand the concerns about why this has not happened with all resources.

"We can assure members of the public that we are carrying out a full investigation into items disposed of. The investigation is a priority to us and the lessons learned as a result of the investigation will guide future actions.”