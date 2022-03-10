PROPOSALS for a housing and commercial development at Finnieston Street in Glasgow, on a 2.39-acre brownfield site which was formerly a car dealership and prior to that a post office vehicle depot and brass foundry, have been unveiled.
A proposal of application notice has been submitted to Glasgow City Council, outlining Keltbray Developments’ plans. The developer noted this “heralds the intent to submit a planning application following a minimum 12-week consultation period”.
Keltbray Developments said the proposed scheme would comprise a "mixed-use development, including residential use, 'live/work units', commercial use – retail and/or food and drink outlets, associated parking, open space, infrastructure, and landscaping".
A spokesman for Keltbray Developments said: "Our proposals will significantly assist in the sensitive regeneration of this part of the city through these exciting mixed-use proposals.
“As part of this process we are consulting extensively to ensure that people from across the local area have an opportunity to input their views and shape our ambitious proposals through this consultation event.”
Keltbray noted that today (March 10) between 3pm and 7pm, the development team would be available at www.orbitconsultations.scot/finniestonstreet to answer questions through a dedicated chat system as part of the developer’s digital consultation on the plans. At 3pm, 4pm, 5pm and 6pm the team will provide a five-minute presentation of the exhibition board.
