AS BUSINESSES across Scotland focus on the post-pandemic road to recovery, apprentices are at the heart of the matter.

South Lanarkshire College’s Training and Employment Adviser Elise Bonini explains: “Apprenticeships work – you only have to look at the latest statistics from Skills Development Scotland to see the value apprentices have to individuals, businesses and the wider economy.

“A total of 96 per cent of employers surveyed said they felt apprentices were better at doing their job, which is a huge success rate. The survey also revealed 89 per cent of employers would recommend Modern Apprenticeships to their industry. Those figures really demonstrate how successful apprenticeships can be.”

Training and Employment Adviser Elise Bonini

This week is Scottish Apprenticeship Week, organised by Skills Development Scotland, and South Lanarkshire College staff and students have set up a range of on-campus activities to explain the benefits of Foundation and Modern Apprenticeship schemes to individuals and businesses.

“This week is a great platform to showcase what we offer here at the College,” says Ms Bonini. “Foundation Apprenticeships, for example, are fantastic for senior phase pupils, providing them with work-based learning built into the school week. We have 112 first year FAs currently, and 49 in their second year, across a range of subjects including business skills, health care, accountancy and creative and digital media.

“They are a great opportunity for young people to get a head start in their careers, and an excellent stepping stone pathway to university or work.”

Scottish Apprenticeships support the Young Person’s Guarantee, introduced by Scottish Government to ensure everyone aged between 16 and 24 has the opportunity of work, education or training.

Modern Apprenticeships are aimed at people in employment who wish to gain a national industry-recognised qualification while working.

Ms Bonini explains: “Modern Apprenticeships are really designed by industry for industry to help businesses attract and retain staff by offering a range of high quality, work-based training routes to skilled jobs.

“They suit new and existing employees, and focus on providing businesses with the skilled people they need. At the College, we specialise in construction trades, such as plumbing, painting and decorating and roofing; plus we also offer popular MAs in hairdressing, accounting, business and, new for this year, social services in health care.

“They can be used to upskill existing employees, improving productivity and retaining staff – effectively building a better workforce, which is fundamental to economic recovery after the pandemic.”

Several Modern Apprentices at South Lanarkshire College are also employed by the College, including Emma Ballantyne, who left a franchise management role in retail to embark on her new career five years ago.

Emma Ballantyne

Ms Ballantyne said: “It’s great having an employer to support you and you get real work experience which helps with your personal development. You also earn a wage which means you get paid while you learn. I enjoy my work and I enjoy developing my skills on a daily basis.

“Learning a trade is a great idea because you will always be able to use it and at the end of the course, you can continue to work for a company or even branch out and start your own business.”

South Lanarkshire College’s apprenticeship schemes are tailored to employers and there are financial incentives available.

Ms Bonini explained: “There are several funding programmes available to support employers – for example, there’s additional funding to take on an apprentice affected by redundancy, through the Adopt an Apprentice incentive and the Flexible Workforce Development Fund is another route to help provide bespoke training for employers hoping to plug skills gaps in their organisations.”

South Lanarkshire College’s strong links to local businesses are key to the success of the apprenticeship programme, says Ms Bonini.

“We have built up successful partnerships with big and small companies across the region, and our training and employment team works hard to maintain those relationships,” she adds.

“We are working with new employers all the time. Apprenticeships have huge benefits, not just to the individuals undertaking them, but to business and the wider economy, and they can play a vital role in supporting those businesses - something which is all the more important in these challenging times.”

Scottish Apprenticeship Week runs until Friday (March 11).

To find out more about apprenticeships on offer at South Lanarkshire College visit slc.ac.uk

This article was brought to you in association with South Lanarkshire College