POLICE Scotland has reassured schools that there is "no threat" following Russia's invasion of Ukraine while issuing a warning against hate crimes.

Police Scotland has told communities to “go about their business as usual” as it issues a respone to schools across Scotland following the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces.

The statement issued on March 1 by Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams says there “is no intelligence to suggest any specific threat as a result of the reported military action.”

However, Assistant Chief Constable Williams said the police are aware current events may have an impact not just on residents of Scotland who have connections with Ukraine or Russia, but also upon residents of Scotland who have connections with former Eastern Bloc/Soviet Bloc countries including Poland, Romania, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Moldova, Hungary, and Bulgaria. It also applied to those from former Soviet Socialist Republics, including Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Moldova, and Belarus.

Assistant Chief Constable Williams said Police Scotland was committed to keeping people safe and urged everyone to continue to work together and ensure no person or group in Scotland feels marginalised or isolated.

He said “Police Scotland will not tolerate any attempts to target communities by any individual or group and will work with all of our communities to resolve any issues and address any concerns.

"In this regard, we would urge people to go about their business as usual, however, should anyone receive or witness any racist abuse or intimidation or any other type of hate crime, they should contact the police and report the incident.

"Please be assured Police Scotland continues to work with partners at home and abroad to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all our communities. Thank you for your continued support in keeping our communities safe.

"If you have any information or concerns, I would urge you to contact the Police..."