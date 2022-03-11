A new 9MW solar farm linked to battery technology and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure is set to be installed at Edinburgh Airport.

The project, headed up by pan-European solar developer AMPYR Solar Europe (ASE), will see the ground-mounted PV system with 1.5MW of battery storage installed next to the runway on a 16-acre plot of land. This will be connected to the airport via a high-voltage private wire network, and will include 40 EV charging points.

Working with local partner Absolute Solar & Wind, ASE plans to begin construction this summer with the solar farm going fully operational by the start of next year. It is expected to cover about 30 per cent of the airport's total energy consumption, helping it towards its goal of achieving net-zero by 2040.

“Our commitment to a net zero future is underpinned by the various strands of work we have going on across the airport as part of our 'Greater Good' sustainability strategy and one of the most visible projects will be this solar farm,” said Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport.

“We are happy to confirm our partners in this exciting step and our collaboration will enable us to implement this technology and allow us and Scotland to benefit from it as soon as possible.”

The airport will purchase the power produced by the solar farm through a long-term Power Purchase Agreement with ASE. Construction is being supported by the Scottish Government’s low carbon infrastructure transition programme, which has provided a grant for a portion of the capital expenditure.

“We are really pleased to be partnering with Edinburgh Airport on this important step towards a net-zero future and in support of its impressive 'Greater Good' sustainability strategy,” said Andrew Gould, executive chairman of ASE.

“Edinburgh Airport’s leadership shows a way forward to zero carbon for the airport sector. This is the first of ASE’s five renewable energy projects in Scotland to reach the delivery stage: the commitment and support of the Scottish Government and its strong policy position on climate change is clearly attractive to international investment.”

National Express keeps counsel over plans in Stagecoach tussle

National Express remained tight-lipped over its next move in the takeover battle for Stagecoach last night as the bus giant reported a narrowing of losses and highlighted a “rapid recovery” in demand for its services since Covid restrictions eased.

Plans by National Express to merge with Stagecoach in a £1.9 billion all-share deal were handed a potentially fatal blow on Wednesday when it emerged that the board of the Scottish transport firm had accepted a cash offer worth £595 million from DWS Infrastructure, a German investment company.

Parsley Box in £7m bid to boost finances

Parsley Box, the Scottish ready-meal delivery company, is looking to raise £7 million from shareholders to shore up its balance sheet, provide working capital, win new customers, and develop its product range.

The move by the Edinburgh-based company, which targets the Baby Boomer generation, comes after it has seen its share price steadily fall since floating on the stock market in March of last year, in the depths of the pandemic.