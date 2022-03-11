Pharmacy specialist Simple Online Healthcare has made two high-profile appointments as it looks to further expand its operations.

The Glasgow-based company has brought former Skyscanner executives Shane Corstorphine and Jules Pancholi on board as non-executive directors following a 50 per cent surge in revenues to £14.5 million during the year to February 28. The business, founded by Addy Mohammed and Karim Nassar in 2015, is said to be on track for revenues in excess of £20m in the current year.

Simple Online offers a free online NHS England prescription delivery service, an online pharmacy store, and online doctor services in the UK and Australia. It currently employs 70 people, with headcount having more than doubled during the past 15 months.

Mr Corstorphine began his career at PwC before taking up senior roles at Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays. He joined Skyscanner as chief financial officer in 2012, going on to become general manager for the Americas, and senior vice president of global growth.

“Digital healthcare is one of the most dynamic sectors around," he said. "Addy and Karim have built a business with the potential to grow even more rapidly both here in the UK and in other territories, and Jules and I look forward to advising on strategic growth as the business makes a step up to the next level.”

Mr Pancholi began his career as a commodity options trader at Credit Suisse, and was part of the executive team that oversaw Skyscanner's international growth and expansion. His career to date includes the chief operating officer at social shopping guide Dooyoo, president of Ultra Health Technologies in New York, chairman of marketing network Nixxie, managing director of Nitro Ventures, and co-founder of Estimo Technologies.

“While our primary focus is currently around the UK and Australian markets, we have a European acquisition in the pipeline which we hope to announce over the next couple of months,” Mr Mohammed said.

“Getting Shane and Jules on board to help guide us through our next phase of growth will be invaluable. They join at an exciting time for the company and the online healthcare market in general. The breadth of experience both bring will help us to further our ambition to deliver a world-class service to patients in the UK, Europe, and beyond.”

Simple Online also recently appointed a head of finance, transaction services specialist Michael Hope, who joined the firm after a decade with global accountancy group PwC.