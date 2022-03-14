A DISTILLER has hailed a link-up with a Scottish university to create what is claimed could be one of the world's first carbon-neutral distilleries.

It comes as gin and whisky producer Eden Mill has been given full planning permission for a new distillery and visitor centre in St Andrews.

A 50-year land lease has been signed with the University of St Andrews, with the new building to be constructed on its Eden Campus - which provides a base for zero-carbon, sustainable businesses.

Stella Morse, chairwoman of the board of directors at Eden Mill St Andrews, said the drinks firm is "delighted" to have been granted planning permission and to have signed the lease for its "new and ambitious contemporary gin and single malt Scotch whisky distillery".

She said: "We're pleased to have worked in partnership with the University of St Andrews to secure planning permission for what will become one of Scotland's future iconic distilleries.

"Our values and ambition regarding sustainability are closely aligned and we look forward to opening the distillery to visitors from across the globe in 2023."

Paul Miller, Eden Mill founder and managing director, said: "The vision for the Eden Mill distillery has been closely developed with the University of St Andrews.

"Its fabulous location at the mouth of the River Eden meets the romantic requirements for single malt Scotch whisky, while the strictly sustainable nature of our new distillery and the environmentally innovative surroundings of the campus are perfect for our progressive brand."

Derek Watson, of the University of St Andrews, said they have now reached an "exciting milestone in the relationship between the University of St Andrews and Eden Mill which has been based at what is now the Eden Campus for a decade".

He added: "The regeneration of the former paper mill site and the creation of Eden Campus is a major strategic move for the university which will provide an exceptional working environment for our staff, breathe new life into the local economy of Guardbridge, and have a beneficial impact on the town of St Andrews and beyond.

"We are delighted that Eden Mill is part of that."

Scottish growth second-weakest in UK

Growth of Scotland’s private-sector economy accelerated in February to its fastest pace in three months as the manufacturing sector returned to expansion mode, a key survey shows, but costs and prices surged at record rates.

Scottish growth was second-weakest among the 12 nations and regions of the UK in the Royal Bank of Scotland purchasing managers’ index (PMI) survey. Only north-east England recorded slower expansion than Scotland last month.

Employment law and HR expertise ‘are vital’​

Sir Tom Hunter and Lord Willie Haughey have underlined how human resources support and employment law advice can help businesses succeed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Phoning into the virtual boardroom of the Go Radio Business Show With Hunter & Haughey, Billy Muir, director of LBJ consultants, had asked the entrepreneurs for their thoughts on the subject, as his company offers outsourced services to small and medium-sized companies throughout Scotland.

