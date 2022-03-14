WORK is under way to install chargers around the Scottish capital as part of plans to introduce on-street chargers serving 141 parking bays.

It comes as Lesley Macinnes, Edinburgh transport and environment convener, was joined by representatives of the Electric Vehicle Association and Scottish Electric Vehicle Drivers at Ingliston to launch 21 chargers there, including six rapid chargers in six charging bays and 15 slower chargers across 30 charging bays.

Preliminary work is also under way to install an additional 41 rapid and fast chargers – amounting to 72 charging bays – at on-street locations in residential areas around the city.

These will be complete and available for use by early summer.

A further five rapid chargers across five bays and 14 slow chargers across 28 bays will soon be operational at Hermiston Park and Ride.

The roll-out designed to encourage and support the take-up of cleaner, low emission transport like electric vehicles, is being funded by £2.2 million awarded through Transport Scotland.

Ms Macinnes said: “These new chargers will provide convenient charging for people travelling in and out of the capital, and very soon we’ll be delivering fast, accessible charge points in residential streets around the city too.

“The transition to clean, low emission transport like electric vehicles is critical if we are to meet our ambitious net zero 2030 target, alongside choosing walking, wheeling, cycling or taking public transport to get around. It’s our role to support and encourage this so it’s fantastic that we’re now rolling out electric vehicle charging infrastructure across Edinburgh.”

Jenny Gilruth, Scottish minister for transport said: “I'm pleased to see Scottish Government investment of £2.2 million deliver new electric vehicle charging infrastructure across Edinburgh.

“Our Switched on Towns and Cities funding is transforming Edinburgh's provision of charge points, not only at key park and ride sites, but also through 72 new on-street charging bays at various locations across the city.

“We’re currently looking at future locations for electric vehicle chargers using data from two Energy Savings Trust studies and have developed a scoring framework. As part of this several potential new locations for chargers have been identified for investigation, subject to funding.”

100,000 good reasons to help new investment opportunities flourish

Helena Murphy, who founded investing firm Raising Partners in 2017 to help investors access high-quality investment opportunities, has revealed how her own initial business failure inspired her to bring success to so many others.

Speaking on the Go Radio Business Show With Hunter & Haughey, Ms Murphy said: “I started my first business when I was 16. I used to go down the high street and buy things: any brand we had in the UK that wasn’t yet sold in the US or China, because e-commerce hadn’t really taken off yet."

​Salary history bans have proven impact

Transparency on pay has come back into focus with the announcement last week that the Government is launching a pilot programme in which participating employers will be barred from asking recruits about their previous salary history.

Fronted by the UK’s Minister for Women, Baroness Stedman-Scott, the initiative will also require organisations to list salaries on their job adverts.

