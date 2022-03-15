Medical software provider Craneware is looking to alleviate rising salary costs by “backfilling” jobs currently in the US with new hires in Scotland.

Chief executive Keith Neilson outlined this strategy as Edinburgh-based Craneware reported a doubling of revenues for the six months to December 31 following its £283 million acquisition of Florida-based Sentry. He added that this ability to juggle staffing requirements across the two continents is a “positive” for the business as surging global inflation drives salary demands higher.

Craneware provides billing platforms and related software to hospitals and other healthcare providers in the US. It currently employs about 760 people, with a headcount of 180 in the UK and the rest in North America.

READ MORE: Craneware boss in pay package boost

“Salaries in the US have historically always been between 40 and 60 per cent higher than what we would see here in the UK anyway,” Mr Neilson said, “so we can arbitrage between higher salary rates [in the US] and still pay a top salary here in the UK by taking some of the attrition that’s in the US and moving those jobs across here to Scotland.”

In a note to investors, house broker Pee Hunt said pricing power, hiring and related wage inflation are “key issues” for many business-to-business technology companies.

“Craneware is better positioned than most other B2B software companies,” analysts said. “Management believes these moving parts might in fact result in higher-than-planned savings, which they will likely utilise for expansion or greater wage increases.”

Revenues for the first six months of the financial year were up 111% on the same period a year earlier to $80.2m (£61.4m), with adjusted pre-tax profits 68% higher at $17.1m (£13.1m). After taking account of amortisation costs linked to the Sentry acquisition, which closed on July 12, pre-tax profits fell to $6.2m (£4.7m).

READ MORE: Software specialist Craneware predicts 'transformation' following Sentry deal

Mr Neilson, who set up the business in 1999 with co-founder Gordon Craig, said the integration of the biggest acquisition in the company’s history was going well. This work has been completed across the human resources, finance and legal functions, and is in the process of completion in product engineering, sales and customer-facing operations.

He added that the momentum seen in the first half “trails well” for Craneware’s return to double-digit growth within the next 18 months as markets get “closer” to normal in the wake of the Covid pandemic. Disruptions remain, however, with burnout levels high among healthcare staff and a backlogs of patients requiring treatment.

Shares in Craneware, which are listed in London, finished yesterday’s trading 15p higher at 1,725p.