Rebuilding our connectivity is one of the biggest challenges we face as we seek to build a stronger post-pandemic economy.

In a similar vein to the debate around the role of oil and gas in our future energy mix, air travel is being put in the baddie camp as we look to hit our carbon targets. If we stop all air travel, we will of course reduce emissions, but at what economic cost?

Alongside other strategies like A Trading Nation, Tourism Location and NPF4, is this a circle that can be squared by the aviation strategy currently being developed by the Scottish Government?

Of course we should aim to take a lead in de-carbonising but not through demonising aviation. The strategy must provide the meaningful solutions, interventions and action needed to support sustainable economic growth.

With this in mind, we’d like to see more emphasis being given to the creation of a UK Sustainable Aviation Fuel industry. One report estimates the opportunity for St Fergus alone is between 320 and 920 jobs created with annual GVA of between

£46 million and £133m.

In Scotland, located on the north of an island on the periphery of Europe, the role of aviation is profound. Travelling by air is not a luxury. It is an essential element of business and social life. The implications of not making meaningful and rapid progress will see impacts ranging from tourism to the movement of goods and from inward investment decisions to further hits on productivity.

As we emerge from the pandemic, the resultant pressures on the industry mean there will be fewer airlines with fewer aircraft. However, as it currently stands, there are the same number of airports, meaning the race to recovery will be hugely competitive.

A report commissioned by Airlines UK found that without Government support, UK airports will lose around 600 routes as a result of the pandemic. The same report said around 80% of these lost routes will be to/from UK regional airports.

The first priority must be to restore Scotland’s pre-pandemic route levels. But this in itself underplays the fact that before 2020 we already performed poorly against peer nations. Ireland and Norway are smaller in terms of population but have measurably greater connectivity than we do.

Re-establishing Scotland’s lost connectivity will require direct government support and we need to see, urgently, a defined package of support. Part of this must be the re-introduction of a route development fund, its predecessor scheme having been withdrawn in 2007 due to state aid concerns. The UK’s withdrawal from the EU should provide Scotland with the ability to re-introduce such funding.

The Irish Government sought and received approval from the EU on December 3, 2021 to provide its airports with €160m in funding, so our competitors are already ahead of us.

The impact of this crisis on the aviation sector cannot be overstated. Aberdeen more than any other region of the UK is dependent on air connectivity to enable our internationally-focused economy and ensure we do not become just a distant northern outpost.

Securing the future of our airport and connections to key hubs and cities will be central to our recovery.

The Union Connectivity Review concurred, stating that “domestic aviation is particularly important for the more northern regions of Scotland.” But the challenge is as much about keeping our major conurbations connected with the UK and wider world as it is about ensuring the Highlands and Islands are accessible to the rest of Scotland. So it’s vital all of this is reflected in the steps taken by government in partnership with industry. This should extend to how the Just Transition Fund may have a role to play.

Aberdeen International Airport is the gateway to Europe’s energy capital and Europe’s busiest commercial heliport. Its health is intrinsically linked to our regional economic prospects.

Russell Borthwick is chief executive of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce