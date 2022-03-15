By Ian McConnell

Construction company Graham has begun delivery of the £62 million Candleriggs Square development in Glasgow, part of what it describes as a “once-in-a-generation” transformation of Candleriggs Quarter in the historic Merchant City district.

Graham has been appointed by Drum Property Group as one of the contractors to deliver the £300m phased regeneration scheme which combines housing, offices, hotels, restaurants and local amenities, as well as landscaping, walkways and a new public square.

The builder will design and construct a 17-storey structure that will accommodate 346 build-to-rent residential units, incorporating a mixture of studio, one, two and three-bedroom properties, including six duplex penthouse apartments.

The “ultra-modern building” will house a communal dining space, gym, business lounge and games room, and will also feature associated public amenities, retail shells and car parking areas.

The site is bound by Hutcheson Street, Trongate, Candleriggs and Wilson Street, and had lain derelict and inaccessible for more than a decade.

The project is scheduled for completion in summer 2024.

Gary Holmes, Graham regional managing director (building), said: “We are proud to be part of this once-in-a-generation opportunity at Candleriggs Square that will breathe new life and revive the Merchant City area of Glasgow. Work is progressing well on site already and, with a structure of this height, we are excited to see its construction develop as it rises into the skyline to become a welcome addition to the city’s landscape.

“Across Glasgow, we have consistently delivered exemplar projects in the Build To Rent and residential markets such as Base Glasgow for the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and Scotway House. We will apply this technical expertise at every stage of the Candleriggs Square process to ensure the successful realisation of the joint vision of Drum Property Group and Stamford Property.”