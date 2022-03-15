Three Scottish companies have joined forces to accelerate the launch of what they describe as potentially world-beating biofuel technology.

The companies are Ardnamurchan Distillery, Woodlands Renewables and Celtic Renewables, based in Grangemouth.

Celtic Renewables has already attracted £43 million of investment and the new bio refinery will be able to produce one million litres of sustainable biochemicals annually and five large-scale refineries are planned worldwide in the next five years.

The plant will use Celtic Renewables’ patented technology to convert 50,000 tonnes of biological material into renewable chemicals, sustainable biofuel, and other commercially and environmentally valuable commodities.

The catalyst for the co-operation by the three companies is serial Scottish investor Donald Houston of Ardnamurchan Estates who has substantial stakes in all three companies.

Mr Houston said: ”Celtic Renewables needs a biproduct of whisky distilling called pot ale to assist in its testing process before starting full production of its biochemicals and biofuel.

“The pot ale is piped over the hill from the distillery to the neighbouring Woodland Renewables, a local business set up to repurpose the distillery’s by-products whilst adding value to the local economy.

"At the Woodland Renewables plant it is combined with draff (another distillery by-product) and turned into a nutritious animal feed used on the peninsula to feed local livestock. Woodland Renewables will transport part of their pot ale stock to Celtic Renewables.

“Since their launch, sustainability has been a major component of Ardnamurchan Distillery’s overall strategy. Looking at new ways to improve their sustainability and circular economy, this innovative technology developed by Celtic Renewables fits perfectly with the distillery’s objective.“

Alex Bruce, Ardnamurchan Distillery managing director, said: “Our energy all comes from local renewable sources (hydro and biomass) and our co-products, which are traditionally produced in all distilleries, are supplied to our neighbours, Woodland Renewables.

“From there they add value to the local circular economy by providing highly nutritional animal feed to livestock on Ardnamurchan, and we are incredibly excited that they also now deliver additional value to Celtic Renewables for conversion into sustainable chemicals and biofuels.”

Professor Martin Tangney, Celtic Renewables’ president and founder, said: “Once in production we will have contracts for consistent supply of significant volumes of pot ale from the Scotch whisky industry."

Skills shortages in Scotland flagged in Institute of Directors survey

Nearly half of Scottish business leaders have highlighted skills shortages in their workforces, in a survey published today.

The report from the Institute of Directors in Scotland also shows 79% of respondents believe the primary role of the Scottish Government is to ensure the “efficient delivery of public services, ensuring [a] skilled workforce and effective regulation of the market”.

​SSE £400m project to upgrade electricity transmission network

Perth-based SSE has submitted proposals to regulator Ofgem to increase the operational capacity of its Argyll transmission network at an estimated cost of £400 million.

Its SSEN (Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks) Transmission arm said the investment is “being taken forward as part of the SSE Group’s net zero acceleration programme”,which would see £12.5 billion invested in the five years to 2026.

