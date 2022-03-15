BANKING giant HSBC has announced plans to slash a further 69 branches across the UK.

Two branches in Scotland, in Perth and Inverness, are part of the cull­, which HSBC said comes amid an increasing preference among customers for mobile and digital banking. It noted that the trend towards mobile and digital banking has accelerated since the start of the pandemic, with less than 50 per cent of its customers now actively using its branch network.

The cuts are likely to spark renewed concern over declining access to branch services across the country, which is having a particular impact on vulnerable customers, people in rural areas, and business customers.

HSBC today announced details of a new branch approach which it said would span a broader range of local support, including community pop-ups, new integrated self-service machines, and assisted digital support for customers, as well as the continued support of the Post Office network.

Jackie Uhi, head of HSBC UK’s branch network, said: “The way people bank is changing - something the pandemic has accelerated.

"Our branches continue to support people with their more complex banking needs, but the way we can do this has also evolved, with the addition of banking hubs, community pop-ups and continued use of the Post Office network. Rather than a one-size fits all branch approach, it’s an approach built around the way different customers are choosing to bank in different areas.

“We know that the majority of our customers have a preference to do much of their day-to-day banking online or via mobile, so we’re removing locations where we have another branch nearby, and where there is a significant reduction in customers using face-to-face branch servicing. This will enable us to invest in locations where our customers are continuing to utilise the branch network, including updating technology and refurbishing branches.”