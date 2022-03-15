By Ian McConnell
RESIDENTIAL development land with planning permission in principle for 300 houses has been put up for sale.
Shepherd Chartered Surveyors has been appointed to market the land at Nairn, located in what it described as a “popular affluent location”.
This greenfield site is specifically allocated for development within the adopted Inner Moray Firth Local Development Plan, Shepherd noted.
The land extends to around 68 acres with the southern boundary running parallel to the A96. Agricultural land runs along the eastern and western boundaries while, to the north, the site is bounded by Nairn Golf Club.
Planning permission in principle was originally granted at Delnies in 2015 for a mixed-use development comprising 300 houses; tourism and heritage uses; equestrian and ecological centres; hotel and conference facilities; a championship golf course, clubhouse, and golf academy; community woodland; and country park with associated infrastructure.
Neil Calder, partner in the Inverness office of Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, said: “Nairn enjoys a superb setting on the Moray Firth. Historically it was the ‘county’ town and principal administrative and service centre for Nairnshire.”
