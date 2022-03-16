Scottish housebuilder Avant Homes is set to bring 167 homes to a "prime location" on the outskirts of Glasgow after successfully purchasing 17 acres of land at Robroyston.

Sited close to the M80, the £57m development will feature a collection of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes across a selection of 12 of Avant Homes’ signature house designs.

Subject to planning from Glasgow City Council, initial groundworks are due to commence in spring 2022 with the first homes set to be launched for sale this autumn.

As well as providing much-needed new-build homes, Avant Homes will also contribute more than £1.67m to community growth.

Gerry Leitch, Avant Homes Scotland managing director, said: “Robroyston has undergone a huge transformation with extensive development over the past decade, making the area an extremely popular location with families.

“We’re pleased to have acquired the land in this prime location to continue the development of this area while fulfilling our growth strategy plans within the region. Subject to planning approval, we look forward to moving this development forward.”

The new development is situated four miles from Glasgow city centre, while on the doorstep of Robroyston Park, the site is also well connected to major commuter routes.

Based in Stirling, Avant Homes Scotland is part of the Avant Homes group, one of the leading private developers of residential property in the UK.

The group currently has 55 developments across its five operating regions, 13 of which are in Scotland ranging from Stewarton to Dundee.

