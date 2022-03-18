Less than a month ago the CBI was unashamedly calling on politicians of all parties to “go for growth” and get the

UK economy motoring again.

With the economic impact of the pandemic beginning to fade, it felt sensible to talk about the bold ambitions and actions needed to get us out

of a trap that necessitates high taxes to pay for high spend.

While those issues remain important, our undivided attention has clearly been drawn to the devastating conflict in Ukraine.

The whole situation is tragic and unnecessary, but speaking in my role as a representative from the business community, I’m heartened to see just how many firms have responded to the humanitarian crisis – providing logistics, aid, finance and indeed jobs for refugees.

Sanctions have been one

of the principal economic consequences of Russia’s aggression.

Once again, we’re seeing a joined-up response from the business community – with firms backing sanctions, complying with them – and even going further where they can. There is an economic cost to firms – but it will be measured on corporate balance sheets not in tanks and soldiers.

For many companies it’s possible to draw a surgical line around their Russian interests and divest them or close them down. We’ve heard about them in the news and the list is growing. But the truth is, for others, unwinding from Russia can be pretty complicated.

Take into account that Russia has a 90 per cent share of the global market in neon (needed for semi-conductors) and over 50% in pig-iron (used to make steel), as just two examples, it’s easier to understand why unravelling supply chain dependencies will take time, replacements will be extremely costly and production will face delays.

Meanwhile, some firms have contractual commitments that can’t legally be breached. And many also want to do the right thing by their staff in Russia who fear retribution as firms exit and face impending hardship.

The whole conflict is a wake-up call to make our own economy more resilient.

Our supply chains, our energy sources and our cyber security aren’t where we need them to be. And we need to retain high levels of business confidence to invest, in the face of the natural uncertainty such a conflict brings. Until you have a robust domestic economy, you can’t truly stand up to aggression overseas.

We’re starting to think about this now. About having greater economic autonomy and resilience.

Have we got the right trading relationships in place outside of Russia to meet the UK’s critical mineral and commodities needs? What’s our strategy to secure them? It will probably involve new trading partners.

Fortunately, the UK economy isn’t as dependent on Russian oil and gas supplies as our European neighbours. We are, however, at the mercy of fluctuating commodity prices.

You certainly don’t have to tell Scots about the economic impact of energy prices and how events can spiral.

With our own legacy in oil and gas, analysts across the North-east will be working diligently on what this means in terms of inflationary or recessionary risk in future

– as well as what it means for their industry. It definitely will impact business costs right now – and could in turn lead to yet further price increases for already

hard-pressed consumers.

The Russian regime’s aggression has undoubtedly impacted our outlook on the months and years ahead.

The hope that emerged

post-pandemic has turned to sorrow.

We can only hope a peaceful and just resolution can be found as soon as possible to stop the suffering being experienced in Ukraine.

In the meantime, we can’t allow the disastrous geopolitical situation to dampen our resolve to strengthen our domestic economy.

Tracy Black is director of Confederation of British Industry (CBI) Scotland.