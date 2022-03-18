The post-pandemic hunt for "best in class" offices will unlock refurbishment opportunities of Grade B/C stock in key UK cities in 2022, with associated rents setting new highs when complete, according to new research from Savills.

In order to satisfy demand, and against a backdrop of limited new supply in some of the Big Six cities (Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds and Manchester), Savills believes refurbishment will be a key focus of the UK regional office market in the year ahead.

The firm’s research sets out the development pipeline for brand new Grade A offices in the Big Six markets as severely limited, with only 1.6m sq ft of available new space due to complete between 2022 and 2025.

Compare this to Grade A take-up over the past four years, and Savills says the 9.2 million sq ft of take-up between 2018 and 2021 exceeds the available brand new space in the development pipeline for the next four years by a mammoth 468%.

The availability of Grade B/C supply, which at 5.65 million is comparatively larger, presents an opportunity for investment and refurbishment to improve this stock to a Grade A standard, says the firm.

James Evans, national head of office agency at Savills, said: “The consistent trend across all markets is a steady return of office demand with enquiry levels returning to pre-pandemic levels.

"Across the board, there is a flight to quality and centralization, and while cities such as Manchester have a healthy pipeline of new offices to satisfy requirements, elsewhere in the country we expect to see high quality refurbishments fill the gap. Refurbishments are both quicker to deliver and often more economical, while also presenting occupiers with an interesting sustainability proposition given the re-use of existing buildings."

The trend favoring ‘best in class’ precedes the Covid-19 pandemic Savills says, however mass enforced working from home caused many businesses to re-evaluate the role of the office and recognise the need for the best design to preserve its purpose and attract talent. This, together with the individual ESG priorities held by occupiers has increased competition for space.

Glasgow training firm given to its staff

A GLASGOW-based firm construction training specialist has moved into employee hands.

Shares in Esteem Training, which works with firms such as Cala, CCG and George Leslie, have been transferred by founder Trudy Mackenzie and fellow directors Ian Grigg and Martina Hofner into an employee ownership trust (EOT). The move comes in the year Esteem celebrates its 35th anniversary.

​Tracy Black: Ukraine conflict is wake-up call for UK economy

Less than a month ago the CBI was unashamedly calling on politicians of all parties to “go for growth” and get the UK economy motoring again.

With the economic impact of the pandemic beginning to fade, it felt sensible to talk about the bold ambitions and actions needed to get us out of a trap that necessitates high taxes to pay for high spend.

