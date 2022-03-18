By Ian McConnell
PLANS have been unveiled for a major adventure waterpark in West Lothian.
Wild Shore, which already operates in Dundee, Delamere, Liverpool and New Brighton, is establishing the waterpark at the historic brickworks and quarry in Winchburgh through a seven-figure investment.
The site will initially create up to 15 part-time and three full-time jobs, with additional employment during the construction phase.
The project involves the people behind the successful Foxlake centre in East Lothian.
Callum Mark, director of Wild Shore, said: “We are delighted to announce our plans to create a brand new site at Winchburgh, in the heart of an exciting and growing community. Wild Shore will bring its unique brand of water-based adventure activities and 5-star customer service to Daisy Park. We look forward to working with the schools and community alongside Winchburgh Developments over the next couple of years as the park is developed into an exciting and diverse space for all to enjoy. We pride ourselves in being able to deliver water activities to all within a safe and managed water environment, along with encouraging many more people to enjoy outdoor swimming in a safe way.”
