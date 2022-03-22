A number of Scottish schools have been forced to close amid a surge in Covid-19 cases among staff members.
Some pupils in Dumfries and Galloway, Moray, Orkney and the Western Island and the Highlands are moving to remote learning.
Six schools have closed for Covid-19 related reasons in the Highlands.
The schools include Cannich Bridge Primary, Cannich Bridge Primary Nursery, Rosebank Primary, Rosebank Primary Nursery and Rosehall Primary, the BBC reports.
Kingussie High School has been partially closed, remaining open for S4 to S6.
A number of nurseries have been temporarily closed in The Western Isles including a full closure of the Sir E Scott and Tong nurseries.
In Moray, Logie Primary is set to remain closed for several days amid "significant" Covid-related absences of staff members, the council confirmed.
And Orkney's North Walls Community School will remain shut until March 24.
It comes after Dumfries and Galloway, City of Edinburgh and Fife all confirmed a high number of staff and pupil absences.
Director of education for Dumfries and Galloway Gillian Brydson warned parents in a letter that the high number of cases was proving "very challenging" for schools in the region.
The letter also warned that due to staff absence some classes might even need to reintroduce remote learning.
