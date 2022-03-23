Over the course of the last two years, employers have faced some of their toughest challenges, forced to respond rapidly to the demands of the Covid crisis while working to ensure that staff have remained safe and supported in their roles.

Amidst the turmoil, recruitment has taken on a sharper focus as the jobs markets has heated up and competition has increased.

Yet far from being daunted by the size of the task, these difficulties have brought out the very best in the HR sector and when the judges in the years’ s1jobs Recruitment Awards met last week to review this year’s entries, they found themselves hugely impressed by the level of creativity and commitment that they discovered amongst Scotland’s recruitment professionals.

Amongst those casting a critical eye over the submissions and drawing up the shortlist was Steve White, Director, Calgary Communications, brand management and communications specialists who help businesses to define their identities. Steve said: “The s1 Awards are back with a bang this year as we come out from Covid and head towards an in-person awards ceremony next month. It’s great to see that the standard of entry just keeps getting higher and this year looks to be one of the best I have been involved in as a judge. The quality of work has been very high across the board, and can certainly hold its own in any company. Well done s1 for providing a stage for the recruitment and resourcing professionals in Scotland to show just how good they are. Looking forward to meeting the entrants and winners at the Awards in April.”

And fellow judge, Jacqui Hepburn, Director of Workforce, NHS 24, said: “Over the course of the day we had some very good discussions about the submissions. The quality was very impressive and having been a judge for four years I’ve seen the changes that have emerged since Covid became an issue.

“I was particularly impressed by some of the work emerging from the voluntary sector and by the creative ways in which digital channels were being harnessed to reach a different audience.

“And there was strong evidence of a positive response to the pandemic with companies working extremely hard to mitigate its impact on their staff.”

This is the 10th year that the s1jobs Recruitment Awards have taken place and there are 22 categories in total, including ‘Best Charity Employer’and ‘Recruitment Consultant of the Year.’

Gavin Mochan, Chairman and Managing Director, s1 says: “After the upheaval of the last two years the awards ceremony will be a welcome opportunity for the recruitment sector to get together and celebrate its successes.

“The entire sector deserves recognition for what it has achieved over the last two years, pivoting rapidly to meet the needs of businesses of all kinds, finding creative ways to on-board new people and challenging employers to think carefully about how to position themselves in order to attract the best people to their industries.

“What has been learnt during this time has reshaped recruitment, but that has only been possible because of the high calibre of the individuals and companies involved and I look forward to the very best of them receiving the recognition that they deserve at this year’s awards.”

The awards ceremony itself will take place on Thursday, April 14 at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Glasgow. It will be an opportunity for the recruitment sector to network and to celebrate their achievements after one of the toughest times that the sector has faced for many years. Full details of how to book a place at Scotland’s most prestigious recruitment awards can be found on the event website.