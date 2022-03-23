Parents of children in Glasgow nurseries and schools have been advised of closures and disruption to education services ahead of a two-day equal pay strike.

Douglas Hutchison, Executive Director of Education said the council had been left with "no option" but to close nursery and primary schools next Tuesday and Wednesday and said online learning would not be provided.

Around 12,000 Unison and GMB members will strike in a row over compensation payments and have warned that the workers, overwhelmingly women, will then strike again in April if there is no resolution.

Mr Hutchison said seconary schools would remain open but catering services would be affected and there will be no after-school provision.

In a letter to parents he writes: "The strike will affect many of our Education Services staff who are Unison and GMB Members covered by the 2019 Equal Pay Settlement, and will include early years staff, support for learning workers, escorts and administration staff.

"Catering and cleaning services will also be impacted.

"Our aim, as always, is to secure a safe environment for our staff and young people and maintain continuity of learning for our families where possible but the extent of action on this occasion will mean that we have been left with no option but to close all the city’s Primary Schools, Early Learning and Childcare establishments, and ASL schools."

Pupils not in receipt of free school meals have been advised to bring packed lunches as well as those with special dietary needs.

There will be no after school care provision as all school lets will be cancelled and escort provision for pupils entitled to transport "cannot be guaranteed".

He writes: "I am sorry that you will have to make short notice, alternative arrangements for their child because of this announcement, and there will be no online learning."

"I regret that we have been left with no option but to limit our provision over the two days of the planned industrial action next week."

Unison say the action is larger than the historic equal pay strike in the city four years ago and will affect home care, cleaning, catering, schools, nurseries, residential homes, homelessness hostels, addiction services and admin functions across the council.

Kath Stirling, branch chair, said: "The purpose of the strike action is to force the council to maintain the current arrangements for equal pay compensation payments.

"These were won after the last strike but the council is moving to tear-up those arrangements.

"This could see smaller payments for some and others left out completely."