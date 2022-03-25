It’s time for apprenticeships to get the credit they deserve, writes Alison McGregor, outgoing Chair of the Scottish Apprenticeship Advisory Board.

THIS year’s Scottish Apprenticeship Awards celebrations were slightly different for me. Whilst I watched with an immense feeling of pride to hear so many stories of people beginning their career just as I did, as an apprentice, I also stepped down from my post as Chair of the Scottish Apprenticeship Advisory Board (SAAB).

It has been a huge privilege to have had the opportunity to stand alongside such a passionate and knowledgeable group of employers, who act as ‘the voice of industry’, ensuring apprenticeships are future-fit, with a responsive and resilient system to match.

What SAAB has achieved over the past few years is nothing short of remarkable.

From its initial set up in 2016, fast forward a few years and we are now in a place where SAAB has enhanced and strengthened the entire apprenticeship system in Scotland.

Taking apprenticeship governance and switching it from a system which was government-led to employer-led marked a crucial sea change in SAAB’s role. It was recognition that behind every apprenticeship opportunity, is an employer offering a job.

We have been at the heart of numerous policy initiatives – especially those offering post-pandemic support - such as employer incentives. We have been proactive in shaping a skills-focused response to the climate emergency and worked to improve a complex infrastructure through a full-scale review of Scotland’s skills system.

Employer endorsement has helped Scotland get back on a positive trajectory to achieve targets of 30,000 apprenticeship starts annually and we expect to see Modern and Graduate Apprenticeship starts up to 25,000 by the end of March.

Apprenticeship pathways are hugely empowering, both economically and socially - there is strong uptake from the lowest ranked SIMD postcode areas and we know that they have a notably positive impact for our most deprived communities. This bounce back of apprenticeships in Scotland is a terrific outcome, given the testing times of the past two years and is testament to the commitment of Scottish employers.

My observation is that much has been done, but there is still more to do. A fundamental shift in mindset is needed to correct the perception of apprenticeships as second-rate to traditional academic education and the systemic bias that exists.

Funding figures speak for themselves – only 4% of the total education budget is allocated to apprenticeships with the rest going to further and higher education.

Currently, the average investment in some apprenticeships is around £4,000 per person compared with £32,000 for an equivalent undergraduate discipline. This imbalance goes against the grain of what employers tell us – that they want more apprenticeships, across a wider spread of disciplines.

My parting wish is, I want apprenticeships to have the credit they deserve: parity of esteem with academic education; the pathway of choice for people of all ages; the route for our leaders of the future; a fast track into a professional world with accreditation; and a better alternative to a life of ‘book study’, weekend jobs and long-term student debt. As employers, we know these things to be true – we are simply waiting on everyone else to catch up.

After four years, I now hand the baton over to Peter Farrer, Chief Operating Officer at Scottish Water. Peter is an avid supporter of apprenticeships with exceptional knowledge of the Scottish business landscape. I have no doubt that he will continue the momentum on the considerable progress SAAB has made so far.

FUND AIMS TO ADDRESS COUNTRY’S SKILLS GAP BY PROVIDING ACCESS TO TRAINING

EMPLOYERS are being encouraged to make use of a Scottish Government fund helping businesses improve the skills of their employees.

The Flexible Workforce Development Fund (FWDF) enables employers to tackle skills gaps with funding to create training programmes tailored to meet their needs.

Glasgow-based specialist recruitment agency Change Recruitment is encouraging other Scottish businesses to apply for funding before the deadline for applications for academic year 2021-22 closes at the end of July 2022.

Skills Development Scotland (SDS) administers the scheme on behalf of independent training providers while the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) administers the programme on behalf of colleges and The Open University in Scotland.

Change Recruitment HR Manager Deborah Gillespie believes the funding has helped the business progress during an extremely challenging period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deborah said: “We are a recruitment business who, thanks to the FWDF, have been able to invest in some sector specific and market leading training.

“The Flexible Workforce Development Fund has been a huge benefit to our business over the past two years.

“It has given us access to training for our colleagues that otherwise we would have struggled to invest in, particularly against the backdrop of the pandemic.

“Not only are we able to invest in our colleagues in such a positive way, but access to this training has led to an upturn in performance in some areas.

“And It has also provided a huge amount of learning for all our colleagues in areas such as wellbeing and diversity and inclusion, which is at the top of our priority list as a business.”

Available to all businesses in Scotland, including small and medium enterprises, the aim of the Fund is to up-skill and re-skill employees to support inclusive economic growth in Scotland.

In addition to the apprenticeship support, which is available to all employers in Scotland, and Individual Training Accounts (ITAs) which support eligible individuals to take up learning opportunities to develop their skills for employment, the Fund provides funding to UK Apprenticeship Levy-payers and SMEs in Scotland which they can use to access flexible workforce development training opportunities.

Skills Development Scotland’s Skills for Growth Manager Gary Gray says the versatility of the programme is its greatest strength and means it can fit the requirements of every business in Scotland.