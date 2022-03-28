An exciting Renfrewshire Council initiative is offering new and growing businesses low-cost, high-quality workspaces and ongoing support.

BUDDING entrepreneurs and business owners in Renfrewshire considering their first commercial premise could find the answer in Start-Up Street – with new centres being developed across the region.

The project is already proving a great success in Paisley where 30 small businesses are benefiting from the first-class facilities in the town’s George Street and now, two more Start-Up Street centres are being built in near-neighbours Johnstone and Renfrew.

Subsidised premise costs cover workspace, wifi and utility bills with access to meeting space, with lease costs incrementally increased until the business owner is ready to move to an alternative Renfrewshire commercial space.

The Paisley and Renfrew centres include an enterprise manager on site to provide support and guidance, while all centres have access to free Business Gateway advice, mentoring, workshops and masterclasses as part of the package. The initiative offers further specialist support through a partnership between Renfrewshire Council and youth enterprise charity, Launch It.

Launch It manage Start-Up Street Paisley day-to-day while also delivering a programme helping young people overcome barriers and develop their business and entrepreneurial skills.

JOHNSTONE AND RENFREW

THE Start-Up Street centres in Johnstone and Renfrew are progressing well and actively seeking their first batch of businesses each.

In Renfrew, significant refurbishment and upgrade works are transforming vacant retail units on the town’s Dunlop Crescent. External improvements to shop fronts and enabling works inside are now complete, with internal fit-out starting next month.

In Johnstone, Start-Up Street facilities will focus on supporting health and wellbeing businesses and form part of the new Station Seven premises run by Active Communities, with businesses able to work with community groups and people using its facilities.

Start-Up Street is one a series of initiatives supporting businesses and entrepreneurs in Renfrewshire. Another highlight, the popular business incubator programme InCube, supports a thriving community of creative entrepreneurs and a retail academy from a Paisley town-centre shop unit.

Alasdair Morrison, Head of Economy & Regeneration for Renfrewshire Council, said: “The initial idea came from a survey of local businesses which showed many Renfrewshire business owners wanted to take the next step and open their first commercial space, but were put off by high costs and a lack of know-how.

“Start-Up Street provides the answer and with each centre being based in a town centre, it provides an important boost to the local economy too. Start-Up Street Paisley has been a tremendous success and it’s hugely encouraging so many local entrepreneurs have taken up the offer and been able to grow their business with the support on offer.

“With new Start-Up Street centres in Johnstone and Renfrew coming on-stream very soon, we are creating the conditions for entrepreneurship to thrive in our area and we’ll all see benefits in our local economy.”

A BOOMING BUSINESS MEANS LIFE IS SWEET FOR ENTREPRENEUR

“IF I hadn’t gone for it and started SweetPunkz then I’d always have been asking myself what-if?”

Grant Fraser has always had a sweet tooth and, more importantly, an eye for business and when the second lockdown came round last December, the 28-year-old Business Management graduate used it as an opportunity to roll up his sleeves and delve into the world of confectionery.

A self-confessed ‘chocolate fiend’, it has been a match made in heaven, online sweet store, SweetPunkz, proving to be a resounding success in the space of just a few months.

Home for his burgeoning business is Start-Up Street Paisley, with Grant grateful for the opportunity and support the enterprise centre and its advisors have supplied.

Grant said: “I’d never taken that leap into a business premise before, but at Start-Up Street, it’s a readymade package in a great environment, meaning you don’t need to fixate on the bills, it’s a security blanket that lets you focus all your attention on growing your business. When you go self-employed it can be lonely and you can start to feel lost, so it’s great to be here, alongside other business owners and I’ve had great support from James [Edmonds – Grant’s Council Business Gateway adviser], he’s been my go-to guy since the start and has helped me at every turn.

“I’ve been blown away by just how quickly things have taken off, it’s been a whirlwind. I’ve managed to build up a fantastic product range and my focus is always on growing the business further.”

Grant’s business now boasts a pick and mix range of over 85 options, including sweets to meet many dietary requirements, importing stock from as far afield as the USA, Dubai and Australia.

There’s Friday night deliveries across Renfrewshire, his customers enticed by his quirky videos on social media, including the Super Sour Challenge, which went viral on TikTok and raised a fantastic sum for Scottish mental health charity SAMH in the process.

WANT TO KNOW MORE?

Visit Start-Up Street, call 0141 530 2406 or email renfrewshire@bgateway.com to find out more about the opportunities at Start-Up Street.

You can also read more online at www.renfrewshire.gov.uk/Start-Up-Street