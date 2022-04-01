By Ian McConnell

Scottish law firm Lindsays has announced a “record number” of promotions as it targets further growth.

Kirsty Cooper and Vhari Selfridge are taking up partnerships in the residential property department, based in Edinburgh, with Lindsays flagging this as a response to “continued high demand for housing”. They have both been directors in the residential property team for the past three years.

The law firm, noting nine further promotions among staff in Edinburgh and Dundee, said the moves represented “the biggest number the firm has ever undertaken in one tranche, reflecting both its growth and opportunities provided for progression”.

Lindsays managing partner Alasdair Cummings said: “We have enjoyed sustained success in recent years and are constantly alive to opportunities for growth. In order to achieve that, it is vital that we have the best people in place.

“As a firm, we pride ourselves on the strength of our team and the opportunities we provide our colleagues for career progression, as is demonstrated by such a strong number of promotions. Each of them is thoroughly well deserved. My congratulations go to everyone. Kirsty and Vhari will make great partners, having provided valuable advice during an unprecedented couple of years in the housing market.”

Elsewhere in the residential property department, Emma Conway has been promoted from solicitor to associate at the firm’s Seabraes office in Dundee. Ms Conway has been with Lindsays since 2016. Ginny Lawson has been promoted to senior paralegal in the same team.

In the rural department, which serves clients including landowners, farmers and energy companies, Leanne Gordon and Tim Macdonald have each been promoted from associate to senior associate. Both joined Lindsays as solicitors in 2016.

Lewis Crofts is stepping up from senior solicitor to associate in the same team.

In the dispute resolution and litigation team, Gregor MacEwan has been promoted to senior associate. He was previously an associate and has been with the firm since 2013, when he joined as a solicitor. Adam Gardiner has been promoted to associate in the department.

There have been two promotions in Lindsays’ corporate and technology team, with Nimarta Cheema, who joined the firm in 2016, progressing from senior solicitor to associate. Claire Hurst has become a senior company secretarial assistant.