From an entrepreneur to a successful business tycoon, DC Singh has built a diverse business empire from fashion brands to property building, food chains, and innovative apps.

Known and admired for outstanding ideas, Didar Singh Chalana, aka DC Singh, is an inspirational businessman with not just one but several international businesses. His brilliant innovations have allowed him to work alongside several multinational billionaire companies and investors.

To help more businesses fill the gaps in their respective industries, he shares his valuable knowledge and expertise with people in need. With outstanding accomplishments in multiple ventures over the years, he has also bagged a hefty offer of £1 million for his business advice.

DC Singh has journeyed all around the world for various endeavors, and during this time, he has met some of the world's top business tycoons, whom he also considers close friends. His immense success was not an overnight achievement but 14 long years of hard work.

The passionate entrepreneur comes from a decent background in India, with no formal education. However, his life took a turn when he finally moved to Edinburgh.

He started as a shop assistant in the Royal Mile, DC, where he saw a considerable quality gap in the cashmere & lambswool market. As soon as DC realized that Edinburgh was the international hub for these merchandise, DC had the brilliant breakthrough to build the brand - Edinburgh Cashmere.

His earliest innovation - Edinburgh Cashmere- now stands as one of the most renowned product manufacturing, wholesaling, and retailing companies worldwide. DC oversees the entire process, including manufacturing, production, and designing to produce 100% pure cashmere and lambswool while ensuring premium quality.

The innovator believes that his observation & attention to detail have allowed him to accomplish greater things in this industry that many have not achieved yet! For the same reasons and the exclusive designs, he has recently signed deals with top designers from Italy, France, and some premier football clubs.

With sky-rocketing sales and the expansion of flagship stores across the USA, UK, Japan, France, and UAE, DC's turnover is expected to exceed £20 million by next year. He is also planning to use cryptocurrency as the advanced mode of payment for all of his companies.

After the massive success of Edinburgh Cashmere, DC Milann is another fast-fashion brand retailing original designer jeans, jackets, and sweatshirts. Every garment produced at DC Milam is precisely designed and manufactured in-house.

After several successful undertakings, the young entrepreneur also stepped into property development. Making it another big success for his now established business empire, he has formulated a remarkable portfolio of commercial and residential properties all across the UK and abroad.

Working with reputed developers and investors, he has also come up with new construction techniques and environmentally friendly business solutions for the construction industry, which will be unveiled soon.

Stepping into the food industry, this talented entrepreneur started a renowned fast-food chain naming DC tasty. After working with top nutritionists and chefs for over five years, the menu is ready, and the franchise is to open soon in various parts of the world. DC specializes in healthy nutritional pizzas and burgers for health-conscious people.

Going through DC Singh's frequent achievements in numerous fields, his business concepts and ideologies have no bounds. His latest move in the tech sector is a mobile taxi app. The app is all set to benefit both passengers and taxi drivers. This would result in more earnings for the taxi drivers while the passengers would be able to save some money on traveling.

The app is expected to be environmentally friendly, aligning with health and safety regulations and has inspired him to develop more apps in the future.

DC's business wisdom and celeb status have even allowed him and his brands to appear in leading magazines such as Tatler, Vogue, GQ, and Grazia. Going through a series of achievements, it's apparent that the innovator's hard work is paying off.

www.edinburghcashmere.co.uk

www.edinburghlambswool.co.uk

www.dcmilan.com

www.dcsingh.com

www.instagram.com/dcsingh_

www.facebook.com/dcsinghd

twitter.com/dcsingh_?s=11