WORK is under way on new affordable green homes in Fife's biggest development of its kind.

The properties will all be built to Passivhaus and net-zero carbon standards making it Fife's largest green development to date, the developer claimed.

Kingdom Housing Association said it has started construction on 30 affordable new homes for social rent at Balgove Road in Gauldry.

The Passivhaus Standard is internationally recognised and focuses on five key principles including high quality insulation, heat control and high performing windows, airtight construction, heat recovery ventilation, and thermal bridge free design.

The resulting homes are highly energy-efficient and will achieve an energy rating of 102 which exceeds the ‘A’ rated Energy Performance Certificate banding.

Julie Watson, Kingdom’s head of capital investment said: “Passivhaus is an innovative way to design homes and focuses on the use of sunshine, shade and ventilation to maintain a comfortable indoor temperature without having to use as much energy as a more traditionally designed home.

"Designing these new homes to such high energy performance standards not only provides environmental benefits but helps create excellent indoor comfort levels and reduce energy costs for our tenants.”

The development at Balgove Road in Gauldry features a diverse housing mix including family homes, cottage flats and amenity bungalows.

Solar panels, superfast broadband, and public electric vehicle charging points will be provided and a range of community benefits will be delivered throughout the construction phase including training opportunities and job creation.

Bill Banks, Kingdom Group chief executive, said: “Kingdom’s commitment to sustainability and the environment is long-standing. In 2010 we were the first housing association in the UK to achieve Passivhaus accreditation with a property for social rent and now work has started on our most environmentally friendly development to date.”

He added: “Campion Homes are delivering 30 properties all of which meet the exacting Passivhaus Standard. They will also achieve the Gold Secured by Design Standard and the Building Regulations Silver with Gold Level 2 and Platinum Level 1 sustainability standards.

"That means Kingdom will be able to provide affordable, stylish, safe, secure and hugely energy-efficient homes for our tenants. The homes will be warmer and cost less to heat. That’s not only good for the environment, it’s good for our tenants too. “

The total project cost is £6.9 million with funding of £3.9 million provided by the Scottish Government and a contribution of £74,726 provided by Scottish Water.

The project is scheduled to complete in June 2023 with properties being allocated from the Fife housing register.

