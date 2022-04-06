A private nursery in Glasgow has closed suddenly after the owners were unable to obtain insurance following a damning inspection by care regulators.

Glasgow City Council said funding for places at Little Einsteins in Pollokshields had been withdrawn after the owners breached their contact by failing to insure the service on the back of Care Inspectorate report that raised "serious concerns" about food safety.

In a message posted on the Little Einsteins Facebook page, employees said they "would no longer represent" the nursery claiming they had received no communication from owners about the closure or possible redundancy plans.

They claimed the company had failed to pay wages and said parents were also owned money for nursery care that had not been provided.

The nursery offers places for 63 children and is owned by Forth Care Ltd, said to be headed up by Umar Ishaq, with Azeem Khan and Sobian Khan listed as directors.

The firm's website states that it owns another nursery in Dundee. Neither business was answering calls from The Herald today.

A Care Inspectorate report on the Glasgow nursery was published on March 21 but was unavailable today on the regulator's website.

An unnanounced inspection on August 5 last year rated the nursery as "unsatisfactory" in every category.

The inspection took place "because of concerns raised following the inspection of the care home service operating from the same premises and by the same provider".

The report identified serious concerns relating to the provision of food and the owners were issued with an Emergency Condition Notice stating, "Food prepared in the kitchen located at 620 Shields Road, Glasgow G41 2RD must not be served to children using the service or permitted to be consumed by them."

Inspectors highlighted unsafe practice in the storage and preparation of food. A follow-up inspection five days later found improvements had not been made.

A spokeswoman for Glasgow City Council said it had issued a letter to parents on March 25 to inform them that funding was being withdrawn "as the nursery could not reassure us that they could get insurance."

Heather Douglas, Head of Early Learning and Childcare, writes: "Nothing is more important than the safety of our children and we are not prepared to take any risks when it comes to their daily care.

"We are also unable to support providers who breach their legal contract with the council.

"We are aware that the nursery is currently closed and of course, you can choose to continue to send your child to the nursery should it re-open but please be aware that the nursery will no longer receive council funding for your child’s place and you must meet the nursery charges for your child yourself."

The council said its early years team was working with the families to help them find alternative provisions.

Staff claimed the company had failed to pay tax and national insurance despite it being deducted from pay.

Some parents said they had not been made aware of the "abrupt closure".

One wrote: "I find this to be a complete shambles.

"There were parents who didn’t receive an email about the very abrupt closure, parents going about their day expecting to drop their kid(s) off and go to work as normal and to find the nursery is closed with zero explanation?

"Why did the nursery accept children a few weeks before this? Allowing children to be settled in? This isn’t something that just happens overnight.

The owners of this Business must be held accountable.

"They don’t care about the well-being of parents or their children. They don’t care that many children will be left confused, and that parents will now need to encounter the stress of finding new nurseries.

"Parents have obviously paid money to this nursery ( in advance)and some might need to take time off work to be with their children which will mean they’re losing money from work.

"To me, the owners knew exactly what they were doing when taking innocent peoples money."

Another man said he had supplied lunches to the nursery and had not been paid for outstanding invoices from last year.

The Herald has contacted the owners.