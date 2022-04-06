A private nursery in Glasgow has closed suddenly after the owners were unable to obtain insurance following a damning inspection by care regulators.

Glasgow City Council said funding for places at Little Einsteins in Pollokshields had been withdrawn after the owners breached their contact by failing to insure the service on the back of Care Inspectorate report that raised serious concerns about food safety.

Inspectors discovered that children had been fed raw meat and had already begun eating the meal before staff identified the risk.

The food for young children was said to be "high risk" and inspectors had to intervene to ensure that meat was cut down into manageable sizes.

"After discussions with staff, we were not satisfied that staff demonstrated an awareness of choking risks or how to prevent and manage a choking episode in children.

Despite employees not knowing the children well, they failed to check information held about children's food allergies prior to lunch being provided.

After the inspection, on August 5, the owners were issued with an Emergency Condition Notice stating, "Food prepared in the kitchen located at 620 Shields Road, Glasgow G41 2RD must not be served to children using the service or permitted to be consumed by them."

The report also found that workers were monitoring different playrooms due to staff shortages and children were being "held" in high chairs to allow staff to complete domestic tasks.

Infection control procedures "did not support a safe environment for children and staff."

Only a small number of staff had completed recent child protection training.

"In addition, we reviewed the current child protection and safeguarding policy and procedure and found it had not been updated to reflect any changes due to Covid-19 and did not include guidance or tools to support the gathering, recording and assessment of information."

Damaged and potentially dangerous, equipment had not been removed or fixed including the nursery gate.

"There were major weaknesses in critical aspects of practice which required immediate remedial action to ensure the health, welfare, and safety of children."

In a message posted on the Little Einsteins Facebook page, employees said they "would no longer represent" the nursery claiming they had received no communication from owners about the closure or possible redundancy plans.

They claimed the company had failed to pay wages and said parents were also owned money for nursery care that had not been provided.

The nursery offers places for 63 children and is owned by Forth Care Ltd, said to be headed up by Umar Ishaq, with Azeem Khan and Sobian Khan listed as directors.

The website for Forth Care is listed as "permanently closed".

The firm's website states that it owns another nursery in Dundee. Neither business was answering calls from The Herald today.

An unnanounced inspection on August 5 last year rated the nursery as "unsatisfactory" in every category.

The initial inspection took place "because of concerns raised following the inspection of the care home service operating from the same premises and by the same provider".

A follow-up inspection carried out on August 10 found the required improvements had not been made.

Children were being exposed to potential risks from infection because "not all staff working in the service were following guidance on infection prevention and control".

Outdoor play was not maximised to reduce the spread of infection or provide all children with regular energetic play across the dayand staff were not routinely required to wear face coverings in some communal areas. Youngsters were said to be "disengaged" from activities.

Another inspection is listed on the Care Inspectorate website for March 21 but was not available.

A spokeswoman for Glasgow City Council said it had issued a letter to parents on March 25 to inform them that funding was being withdrawn "as the nursery could not reassure us that they could get insurance."

Heather Douglas, Head of Early Learning and Childcare, writes: "Nothing is more important than the safety of our children and we are not prepared to take any risks when it comes to their daily care.

"We are also unable to support providers who breach their legal contract with the council.

"We are aware that the nursery is currently closed and of course, you can choose to continue to send your child to the nursery should it re-open but please be aware that the nursery will no longer receive council funding for your child’s place and you must meet the nursery charges for your child yourself."

The council said its early years team was working with the families to help them find alternative provisions.

Staff claimed the company had failed to pay tax and national insurance despite it being deducted from pay.

Some parents said they had not been made aware of the "abrupt closure".

One wrote, in response to the staff Facebook post: "I find this to be a complete shambles.

"There were parents who didn’t receive an email about the very abrupt closure, parents going about their day expecting to drop their kid(s) off and go to work as normal and to find the nursery is closed with zero explanation?

"Why did the nursery accept children a few weeks before this? Allowing children to be settled in? This isn’t something that just happens overnight.

The owners of this Business must be held accountable.

"They don’t care about the well-being of parents or their children. They don’t care that many children will be left confused, and that parents will now need to encounter the stress of finding new nurseries.

"Parents have obviously paid money to this nursery ( in advance)and some might need to take time off work to be with their children which will mean they’re losing money from work.

"To me, the owners knew exactly what they were doing when taking innocent peoples money."

Another man said he had supplied lunches to the nursery and had not been paid for outstanding invoices from last year.

The Herald has contacted the owners for comment.