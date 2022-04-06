A CONSULTATION is under way over plans for a 200-room hotel on the A8 at Edinburgh Airport.
Creos plans to create a “landmark hotel” at the site at East Mains, Ingliston.
The eight-storey four-star hotel is also expected to feature a “sky bar”.
The developer said it “provides a fantastic opportunity to create a landmark hotel development which can act as a marker and high quality gateway to the adjacent Royal Highland Centre and Edinburgh International Airport as well as the west approach to the city of Edinburgh itself”.
The proposed site is described as a high-profile location and the existing brownfield site is “prominently situated” adjacent to the north carriageway of the A8 principal arterial route into the city from the west, and at the eastern entrance to the Royal Highland Centre showground, exhibition, events and conference venue.
The team includes Creos, HLM Architects, Montagu Evans, Will Rudd Davidson, Harley Haddow and Turner and Townsend.
The consultation is running until April 26.
