A CONSULTATION is under way over plans for a 200-room hotel on the A8 at Edinburgh Airport.

Creos plans to create a “landmark hotel” at the site at East Mains, Ingliston.

The eight-storey four-star hotel is also expected to feature a “sky bar”.

The developer said it “provides a fantastic opportunity to create a landmark hotel development which can act as a marker and high quality gateway to the adjacent Royal Highland Centre and Edinburgh International Airport as well as the west approach to the city of Edinburgh itself”.

The proposed site is described as a high-profile location and the existing brownfield site is “prominently situated” adjacent to the north carriageway of the A8 principal arterial route into the city from the west, and at the eastern entrance to the Royal Highland Centre showground, exhibition, events and conference venue.

The team includes Creos, HLM Architects, Montagu Evans, Will Rudd Davidson, Harley Haddow and Turner and Townsend.

The consultation is running until April 26.

Glasgow city centre hotel operator collapses, all staff made redundant

The operator of a Glasgow city centre hotel has fallen into administration, with trading now halted and all staff made redundant.

Derek Forsyth and Nicola Banham, partners of Azets, have been appointed joint administrators of Bracknell Property LLP and Bracknell Property Subco Limited.

​Crisis warning for Scots as cost of fuel soars

Drivers were hit by the largest monthly spike in pump prices on record in March, despite a cut in fuel duty, according to new analysis.

The RAC said the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts rose by 11.6p to end the month at 163.3p.

​