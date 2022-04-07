A DENTAL practice set up by a husband and wife team has been acquired by a growing group.
Artis Dental and Implant Studio in Balerno has been acquired by the Clyde Munro Dental Group for an undisclosed sum.
Its two dentists and ten support staff, also join ad the firm said it would be “business as usual” for its 4500 patients.
Founded 16 years ago by owner Brian Clough and his wife Edel, Artis Dental services has a thriving patient base in west Edinburgh but also further afield in St Andrews and the Scottish Borders.
Mr Clough, 57, who is in the second year of a Masters degree in restorative dentistry at University of University, said the acquisition would allow him to improve patient care by introducing the new techniques learned on the course.
Mr Clough said: "With Clyde Munro on board, it provides our practice with a level of support and investment that will ensure there is no drop in the level of service - and that patients in Balerno and the west of Edinburgh have access to some of the best dental services available."
Kirsty Dace, of Clyde Munro, said: “Artis Dental and Implant Studio is an excellent addition to our network of family dentists and we are looking forward to working with Brian and his team to build on the strong platform that he has put in place in Balerno."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here