A DENTAL practice set up by a husband and wife team has been acquired by a growing group.

Artis Dental and Implant Studio in Balerno has been acquired by the Clyde Munro Dental Group for an undisclosed sum.

Its two dentists and ten support staff, also join ad the firm said it would be “business as usual” for its 4500 patients.

Founded 16 years ago by owner Brian Clough and his wife Edel, Artis Dental services has a thriving patient base in west Edinburgh but also further afield in St Andrews and the Scottish Borders.

Mr Clough, 57, who is in the second year of a Masters degree in restorative dentistry at University of University, said the acquisition would allow him to improve patient care by introducing the new techniques learned on the course.

Mr Clough said: "With Clyde Munro on board, it provides our practice with a level of support and investment that will ensure there is no drop in the level of service - and that patients in Balerno and the west of Edinburgh have access to some of the best dental services available."

Kirsty Dace, of Clyde Munro, said: “Artis Dental and Implant Studio is an excellent addition to our network of family dentists and we are looking forward to working with Brian and his team to build on the strong platform that he has put in place in Balerno."