A Glasgow site which has lain derelict for 34 years is now set to be transformed into apartments, restaurants, offices and shops.
The plans for the land at Pacific Quay, which formed part of the Garden Festival, are finally moving forward.
It is understood 35 homes, units for retail, offices and cafes or restaurants and 50 parking spaces are part of the bid.
Surplus Property Solutions had submitted plans to Glasgow City Council for a mixed use development on the vacant spot near the River Clyde.
It was approved after an appeal with a statement pointing out the site has been empty for 34 years despite being marketed for office uses.
Referring to the impact of Covid-19, the statement from agent Iceni Projects said: “creating economic investment in the city is more crucial than ever, and this development will generate at least 50 new jobs and represents a £10 million investment.”
Government body Scottish Enterprise also backed the development of the plot – known as Site 2E to the west of 7 Festival Gate in Govan.
Its letter of support submitted during the appeal process, it said: “Surplus Property’s Solution’s proposed retail and cafe, restaurant elements will provide a welcome addition to the mix of uses across the wider site serving both the business community and nascent residential population at Pacific Quay.”
It added: “The residential element will support the masterplan vision of ‘growing the place’ by creating a sustainable and vibrant neighbourhood, which is populated on a 24/7 basis.”
The letter said the land was owned by Scottish Enterprise and the site forms part of its ‘area wide masterplan.’
Surplus Property Solutions most recently applied in March for the approval of matters in conditions relating to the application.
The application was previously approved subject to conditions.
The Garden Festival in 1988 attracted more than four million visitors to Glasgow including Prince Charles and Princess Diana.
