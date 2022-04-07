A key milestone in Edinburgh’s city centre transformation has been reached as the final designs for the flagship Meadows to George Street scheme are published.

The Meadows to George Street will overhaul conditions for walking, wheeling and cycling on some of Edinburgh’s busiest and most iconic streets, as well as enhancing public spaces.

Changes along the route via Teviot Place, Forrest Road, George IV Bridge, the Mound and Hanover Street will be made in a way which "respects and enriches the World Heritage Site".

Plans include segregated cycleways, wider pavements and pedestrian priority areas and have drawn on feedback received through various stages of public and stakeholder engagement since 2018.

The council is aiming to begin construction in early 2024.

The final designs for George Street and First New Town are due later this year.

Lesley Macinnes, Edinburgh transport and environment convener, said: “The transformation of Edinburgh’s city centre will lead to a truly connected, people-friendly place to live, work and spend time in. The Meadows to George Street project is one of the first steps to achieving this, as well as supporting our net zero goals by promoting sustainable travel, so it’s really exciting to see the final designs.

“We’ve worked hard over recent years to develop proposals which balance the needs of all those who use the street while prioritising safe and accessible travel by foot, wheel or bike. These plans provide a snapshot of how the route will look and operate in the near future, as part of our broader ambitions for the city.”

Simon Strain, of Sustrans, said: “It’s great to see the final designs for the MGS project now shared. Once complete, the MGS project will make walking, wheeling, and cycling across Edinburgh city centre a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone, connecting the Old Town to the New Town like never before.”