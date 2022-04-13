PLANS are being brought forward for a revamp of a high profile tourism cycling destination to help bolster Scotland's leisure recovery.

Forestry and Land Scotland is gathering views and ideas to help make the most of an ambitious multi-million pound project to rejuvenate the 7stanes product and its wider cycling and visitor offer "to re-establish it back in the European top ten of must-visit destinations".

FLS is looking to secure £5 million of funding from the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal that will fund work at some sites that will showcase the potential of the full 7stanes vision and attract wider further investment.

The redevelopment will have huge potential for South Scotland tourism and will be a major contributor to the area’s recovery from the impact of the winter’s devastating storms.

John Dougan, FLS’ south region manager, said: “Mountain biking is at the heart of Scottish tourism in the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway and it’s taken a bit of a hit as a result of the winter’s storms.

“We’re working hard on making storm-damaged forests safe and reinstating the many trails that have been affected. Most of our sites have the bulk of their routes back open and we’ll continue to make gradual progress on the remaining really badly damaged areas."

He said: “However, we’re also seeing this point in time as an opportunity to reflect, and, with the support of the the Borderlands to come back bigger and better, with a strong focus on evolving and improving the 7stanes brand and offer, we think, for example that there is plenty of scope to diversify and attract more families and multi interest visitor groups.

“This has the potential to be huge for tourism in the area and we’re looking to get as much input into our thinking on this as possible to make sure we make the most of this opportunity.”

Over half a million visitors try out some of the 400 km of trails every year but at 20 years of age the 7stanes are in need of a refresh and rejuvenation.

Cycling and wider recreation has evolved and changed, and we are keen to hear people’s views about what sort of offer they’d like the 7stanes to provide in the future.

FLS is particularly keen to hear ideas on what sort of changes could be made to attract a wider range of people, particularly those who currently do not visit.

Anyone with an interest or opinions is invited to take part in the survey and help shape the vision for a new 7stanes.

