TWO long-established holiday parks on the Moray Firth have been acquired as their owners retire.

Park Holidays UK said the sites are now earmarked for "substantial new investment".

The 43-strong Park Holidays UK group has acquired Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park and Burghead Beach Caravan Park following the retirement of their owners.

The two parks provide over 250 pitches in total, including holiday lodges and caravan holiday homes to rent and to own.

They are both close to Silver Sands Holiday Park which Park Holidays UK acquired a year ago, and in which it has since invested over £2 million.

Silver Sands' new features include a new recently opened entertainments centre costing £1.5 million where professional family-friendly shows can be staged.

Now the group said its two new Moray parks will also benefit from "substantial investment" in their guest facilities, infrastructure, and holiday accommodation.

Park Holidays UK was recently acquired by US real estate investment trust Sun Communities Inc when it said it would continue to invest in its holiday centres.

Tony Clish, Park Holidays UK director, said the cash injection will provide a further boost to north ast Scotland's vital tourism economy through the spending of visitors in local businesses.

"We're tremendously proud and excited to be joined by these two first-class holiday parks whose previous owners who, like us, recognise the imperative of top standards," said Mr Clish. "They will allow Park Holidays UK to serve even better the growing demand over the past few years for domestic holidays in Scotland and the rest of Britain.

"This is a quality-driven market in which customers look to enjoy a memorable experience in exceptional surroundings at an affordable cost."

He added: "But although we will be improving these parks even further, we will remain sensitive to their individual characteristics and identities which customers clearly enjoy.£

He also "extended his thanks to former owner Gordon Christie for creating and maintaining such well-run and attractive parks, and assured him that they are both now in good hands".

