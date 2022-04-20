A US-based hospitality company that is bidding to redefine the guest experience through technology and design is set to expand its serviced apartment operation in Scotland.
Sonder is expanding its Royal Garden Apartments in Edinburgh by 11 units, bringing the total number of apartments to 41.
The apartments are located opposite the Scottish National Portrait Gallery on Queen Street, offering accommodation with in-unit kitchen and laundry facilities for extended stays.
The addition forms part of a major expansion by the tech-enabled hospitality provider, which is adding six properties in the UK and Ireland, including four new hotels in London, as part of the push.
Oliver Armitstead, regional director of real estate at Sonder, said: "As a high-growth global hospitality company, we are excited to expand our unique design and tech-powered hospitality offering across the United Kingdom and Ireland, with the expansion of our Edinburgh operation and the opening of a number of new hotels.
“The modern traveller demands digital service and thoughtful design, both of which we deliver across our portfolio worldwide.
"For owners, we offer competitive partnership terms with secured income, and we remove operational responsibilities. Following Sonder’s recent public listing, we’re advancing ambitious growth plans worldwide.”
With the new additions, Sonder’s total portfolio will now expand to 28 properties across the United Kingdom and Ireland with approximately 900 total units. In 2017, Sonder opened its first property outside of North America in London, and the region remains a focus for future growth.
Headquartered in San Francisco, Sonder operates in over 35 cities across ten countries and has approximately 18,100 live and contracted units worldwide. The company partners with real estate owners and landlords to manage and operate hotel and multi-unit buildings.
Sonder reported record annual revenue of $233 million in 2021.
