By Ian McConnell

SCOTTISH economic output grew by 0.4 per cent month-on-month in February, to be 1.3% above its pre-pandemic level two years earlier, official figures show.

The seasonally adjusted gross domestic product figures from the Scottish Government, which exclude offshore oil and gas extraction, show production output grew by 0.3% in February. The services sector expanded by 0.7%.

Construction output is estimated to have fallen by 0.1% in February.

The Scottish Government noted services output was 2.4% above its level in February 2020, “prior to the direct impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

It added: “At the broad level, output in the consumer-facing services increased by 2.1% in total in February, and is now 0.6% above pre-pandemic levels.”

Production sector output in February was 3.4% below its pre-pandemic level of February 2020.

UK GDP grew by 0.1% month-on-month in February, to be 1.5% above its level ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, figures published last week by the Office for National Statistics showed.

Scottish Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said: “As we continue to recover from the impacts of the pandemic, growth of 0.4% in February shows the strength and resilience of Scotland’s businesses and our wider economy, driven by increasing output in professional, scientific and technical services, as well as in accommodation and food services. It is encouraging to see monthly GDP is now 1.3% above the pre-pandemic level of February 2020."

She added: "While our recovery remains fragile and we continue to face challenges from EU exit, the rising cost of living and the impacts of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, the Scottish Government is firmly focused on supporting our economy to recover."