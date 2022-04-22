Scottish manufacturer Armadilla has completed its biggest educational order to date with the delivery of six outdoor pods to Surrey County Council.

Based in Bonnyrigg on the outskirts of Edinburgh, Armadilla makes eco-friendly outdoor living and working spaces. It initially supplied luxury pods to hotels and hospitality groups, and more recently began diversifying into the schools sector.

The six rainbow-coloured pods have been delivered to Freemantles School in Woking, which serves children and young people with complex social communication needs.

“With more than 30,000 schools in the UK, this is a significant and growing market for us,” said managing director Archie Hunter, who set up the business in 2010 with his son, chief executive Ross Hunter.

"It’s remarkable how useful schools find our EdPods, for example as chill down rooms for children on the Autism spectrum, as a sensory space, as a structured play area, or as a reading room.”

Armadillla has also supplied schools in a number of other areas across the UK including Northumberland, London and the Home Counties. On the hotel and hospitality side, its clients including Jason Vale’s spa retreats in the Algarve, Glamping GMBH in Germany and Riverbeds in Ballachulish.