Independent Scottish legal firm Shepherd and Wedderburn has appointed five new partners along with a raft of other promotions due to take effect from May 1.

The new partners are Alison Rochester from the media and technology team, Susan Swan in infrastructure, Leigh Herd in property and infrastructure disputes, Stephanie Hepburn in commercial disputes, and Nathaniel Buckingham in property and infrastructure disputes.

“These well-deserved promotions recognise our lawyers’ specialist expertise, their knowledge and understanding of the sectors in which they operate, and their ongoing commitment to building relationships of trust with our clients, supporting them with legal services of the highest quality," managing partner Andrew Blain said.

"We wish them every success as they embark on the next stage of their careers and thank them for their continued commitment to the firm and its clients.”

Ms Rochester, who joined the firm as a trainee, leads the firm's trade and commerce team with a focus on international trade matters and complex commercial contracts, particularly for regulated businesses.

Ms Swan, who trained at Shepherd and Wedderburn, is a core member of the firm’s clean energy team providing advice on grid, regulation and commercial contracts.

Ms Herd joined the firm as a trainee in 2012. She specialises in contentious construction disputes through a variety of resolution forums. She is vice chair of the Scottish branch of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, external examiner for the LLM in construction at the University of Strathclyde, and a member of the Confederation of British Industry’s Future Leaders Group.

Ms Hepburn joined Shepherd and Wedderburn in 2014 and specialises in resolving property disputes – with a particular focus on the rural sector – as well as private client disputes and contentious executries.

Mr Buckingham is a chartered civil engineer who worked for an international consultancy before re-qualifying in law and joining Shepherd and Wedderburn as a trainee in 2013. He specialises in resolving construction-related disputes for major contractors and employers.

Shepherd and Wedderburn has also made six promotions to legal director: Amie Bain (pensions), Lisa Renwick (English property unit), Daniel Bain (property and infrastructure disputes), Christopher Garden (commercial disputes), Phil Harris (private wealth and tax), and John Townsend (Glasgow property).

In addition, Gillian Buchanan (Edinburgh/Aberdeen property), Lily Manser (commercial disputes), Katie McNab (rural), Thomas Keenan (banking and finance), Matthew Lamberton (English property unit) and Daniel MacKinnon (Glasgow property) will become associates on May 1.