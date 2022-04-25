Andrew Morrison, managing director of the Clydeside Distillery and director of independent bottlers AD Rattray, has revealed the challenges – and opportunities – faced by the whisky industry.

Speaking on the Go Radio Business Show, Mr Morrison, who worked in the US before finally joining the family business in Scotland, said: “Our business was very niche because it was independent bottling. We weren’t building brands. It was kind of chasing your tail to source new casks.

“Ultimately, that’s what led us towards the discussion of a distillery because historically AD Rattray have been successful due to the fact whisky companies can never really get their supply and demand right because they’re dealing 10 years out.

“There were always years where they’ve been ‘over product’ and companies like ours would buy some of that and sit on it, mature it, then in 10 years say, okay, we’re going to start releasing some of this.”

As it takes three years in the barrel before whisky can be called Scotch, Mr Morrison pointed out there’s a problem in laying down whisky now and having a firm idea of for where the company will be in 10 years.

“The chances of getting that right are tough – especially if new markets come on or markets like Russia disappear – so there’s always an ebb and flow. The supply and demand never match, so there was always room for independents like us who could buy. There was availability and some of the distillers would like to offload some of their stock for cash.”

Asked what his best business advice would be, he said: “When I worked at Williams-Sonoma retail company in the US I had two managers. Both were great, but one had a very micro-management style and one was very ‘find your own way’. I learned that I favoured the find your own way approach – so long as managers don’t come down on you too hard, if mistakes are made.

“The micromanagement I found quite difficult and stifling at times. The approach I take with our team at the distillery is we have to make our own way. It’s okay to make mistakes . . . just try not to make the same one twice!”