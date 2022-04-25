Andrew Morrison, managing director of the Clydeside Distillery and director of independent bottlers AD Rattray, has revealed the challenges – and opportunities – faced by the whisky industry.
Speaking on the Go Radio Business Show, Mr Morrison, who worked in the US before finally joining the family business in Scotland, said: “Our business was very niche because it was independent bottling. We weren’t building brands. It was kind of chasing your tail to source new casks.
“Ultimately, that’s what led us towards the discussion of a distillery because historically AD Rattray have been successful due to the fact whisky companies can never really get their supply and demand right because they’re dealing 10 years out.
“There were always years where they’ve been ‘over product’ and companies like ours would buy some of that and sit on it, mature it, then in 10 years say, okay, we’re going to start releasing some of this.”
As it takes three years in the barrel before whisky can be called Scotch, Mr Morrison pointed out there’s a problem in laying down whisky now and having a firm idea of for where the company will be in 10 years.
“The chances of getting that right are tough – especially if new markets come on or markets like Russia disappear – so there’s always an ebb and flow. The supply and demand never match, so there was always room for independents like us who could buy. There was availability and some of the distillers would like to offload some of their stock for cash.”
Asked what his best business advice would be, he said: “When I worked at Williams-Sonoma retail company in the US I had two managers. Both were great, but one had a very micro-management style and one was very ‘find your own way’. I learned that I favoured the find your own way approach – so long as managers don’t come down on you too hard, if mistakes are made.
“The micromanagement I found quite difficult and stifling at times. The approach I take with our team at the distillery is we have to make our own way. It’s okay to make mistakes . . . just try not to make the same one twice!”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here