Scottish housebuilding giant Stewart Milne has this week announced he is to sell his eponymous housebuilding group, having decided to retire after nearly half a century.

Mr Milne, who is executive chairman of the housebuilder, said: “The unprecedented events of the last two years have forced many to re-evaluate and, after considerable soul-searching, I have decided that the time is right to step back from the business I founded to prioritise my time for family, friends and other ventures I want to pursue.”

The Aberdeen-based business, founded in 1975, is wholly owned by Mr Milne, who holds 80%, and his three older sons, Gary, Mike and David.

​Historic Glasgow docks set to be revived

The docks were closed in 1987

THE historic Graving Docks at Govan on the River Clyde are poised to be revived with a £500,000 restoration project.

Govan Drydock Ltd, the company leading the project, has declared the investment will restore the Glasgow drydock as a fully operational ship repair and maintenance facility by the end of the year, adding that the move would bring jobs to the area and boost efforts to revitalise the Clyde waterfront.

Historic Edinburgh pub rebounds from pandemic with six-figure overhaul

David and Christian Stewart. owners of DM Stewart Ltd

ONE of Edinburgh’s oldest pubs has been restored to its former glory by its new owners, Victorian public house operator DM Stewart Ltd.

Brothers Christian and David Stewart purchased Ryrie's, originally built in the 1800s as a fuelling station for horse and carts in the city's Haymarket, immediately prior to the pandemic in a £2.9 million deal. That and its £250,000 refurbishment were made possible by a £1.6m funding package from Royal Bank of Scotland.

Wood chief to step down

Mr Watson said the increased focus on energy security seen in many countries following Russia’s assault on Ukraine appears to have fuelled a recovery in investment in oil and gas assets in areas such as the North Sea.

WOOD chief executive Robin Watson has welcomed signs of increased activity in the North Sea oil and gas market as he insisted the £2.2 billion acquisition the group completed to reduce its reliance on the area made sense.

Mr Watson said he felt the time was right to stand down because the group was set to offload it’s built environment business.

Scottish holiday parks acquired by US-owned giant

The 43-strong Park Holidays UK group has acquired Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park and Burghead Beach Caravan Park following the retirement of their owners.

TWO long-established holiday parks on the Moray Firth have been acquired as their owners retire.

Park Holidays UK said the sites are now earmarked for "substantial new investment".

