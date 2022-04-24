Scottish housebuilding giant Stewart Milne has this week announced he is to sell his eponymous housebuilding group, having decided to retire after nearly half a century.
Mr Milne, who is executive chairman of the housebuilder, said: “The unprecedented events of the last two years have forced many to re-evaluate and, after considerable soul-searching, I have decided that the time is right to step back from the business I founded to prioritise my time for family, friends and other ventures I want to pursue.”
The Aberdeen-based business, founded in 1975, is wholly owned by Mr Milne, who holds 80%, and his three older sons, Gary, Mike and David.
Historic Glasgow docks set to be revived
THE historic Graving Docks at Govan on the River Clyde are poised to be revived with a £500,000 restoration project.
Govan Drydock Ltd, the company leading the project, has declared the investment will restore the Glasgow drydock as a fully operational ship repair and maintenance facility by the end of the year, adding that the move would bring jobs to the area and boost efforts to revitalise the Clyde waterfront.
Historic Edinburgh pub rebounds from pandemic with six-figure overhaul
ONE of Edinburgh’s oldest pubs has been restored to its former glory by its new owners, Victorian public house operator DM Stewart Ltd.
Brothers Christian and David Stewart purchased Ryrie's, originally built in the 1800s as a fuelling station for horse and carts in the city's Haymarket, immediately prior to the pandemic in a £2.9 million deal. That and its £250,000 refurbishment were made possible by a £1.6m funding package from Royal Bank of Scotland.
Wood chief to step down
WOOD chief executive Robin Watson has welcomed signs of increased activity in the North Sea oil and gas market as he insisted the £2.2 billion acquisition the group completed to reduce its reliance on the area made sense.
Mr Watson said he felt the time was right to stand down because the group was set to offload it’s built environment business.
Scottish holiday parks acquired by US-owned giant
TWO long-established holiday parks on the Moray Firth have been acquired as their owners retire.
Park Holidays UK said the sites are now earmarked for "substantial new investment".
Insight, analysis, opinion
Kristy Dorsey: Scottish brokerage marks 40th anniversary with record revenue
Mark Williamson: Fresh doubts about promised green jobs boom underline value of North Sea gas
Ian McConnell on Wednesday: As many Brexiters irked by reality, is penny dropping yet for some Leavers?
Scott Wright: Is historic jeweller pointing the way to better times for Glasgow city centre?
Ian McConnell on Friday: This should be an embarrassment to the Tories
Brian Donnelly: Boris Johnson quizzed on fresh claims of ‘misleading’ Parliament
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here