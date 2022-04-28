SCOTTISH Friendly has achieved record sales of savings and investment products in spite of the uncertainty triggered by the pandemic.
The Glasgow-based mutual grew sales by around 12 per cent last year to £46.9 million on the industry standard annual premium equivalent basis, from £42m in the preceding year.
The firm noted it achieved strong growth in sales of both its own branded Individual Savings Accounts and of protection products via partners
The growth reflects the firm’s success in recruiting new customers. The number of members increased by 31,000 to a record 776,000 during the year.
The results cover a year in which Scottish Friendly faced significant operational challenges in addition to those resulting from volatile market conditions.
Former chief executive Jim Galbraith passed away in April 2021 after four years in post. Martin Pringle became acting chief executive pending the appointment of a successor to Mr Galbraith.
READ MORE: Scottish Friendly's new boss highlights growth potential of Glasgow-based mutual
In December Stephen McGee was appointed chief executive, following a career which involved big jobs at Aegon UK, Lloyds Banking Group and Phoenix. Mr McGee took up the position this month.
Mr McGee said last year’s results were a testament to Mr Galbraith and his legacy.
He said Scottish Friendly has a bright future, but there are plenty of short-term challenges ahead.
“We are emerging from the worst of the pandemic, but the UK and the rest of Europe faces fresh uncertainty with a rising cost of living crisis,” observed Mr McGee.
“This will impact global markets and businesses, however with a 160-year history, Scottish Friendly is well equipped to achieve our objective to provide long-term sustainable growth in value for our members during turbulent periods.”
Scottish Friendly currently administers over a million policies.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here