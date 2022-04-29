NATWEST Group, the owner of Royal Bank of Scotland, has reported a 40 per cent rise in first-quarter profits, ahead of expectations, against the deteriorating economic backdrop.
The institution, now less than 50 per cent owned by taxpayers following recent share sales by the UK Government, made an operating profit before tax of £1.2 billion in the three months to March 31, as concerns mounted over the cost-of-living crisis.
The bank, which had been forecast by analysts to see profits drop by 15% over the period, had made a profit of £885m at the same stage last year.
Chief executive Alison Rose acknowledged the change in global circumstances that had occurred during the quarter with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and soaring inflation, which reached seven per cent in March. Inflation is forecast to rise beyond 8% this spring.
Ms Rose said: "The world has changed considerably during the last three months. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the invasion of Ukraine and we are doing all that we can to support them.
"We are also very aware of the challenges and concerns the cost-of-living crisis is causing for many of our customers up and down the country. NatWest Group is focused on providing practical help and support for the people, families and businesses we serve.
“Despite the challenging environment, I am pleased with our performance as we continue to execute well against our strategy, driving sustainable growth and returns. Income and profits are substantially up, costs are down and we remain well capitalised as we build long-term value and deliver a simpler and better banking experience for our customers.
“Government ownership also reduced to around 48% in Q1; the first time it has fallen below 50% since the financial crisis. This was an important milestone for our bank and a further demonstration of the progress we are making as we continue to deliver for our customers and shareholders."
In spite of the wider economic challenges, NatWest reported that total income had increased by 16.8% on the first quarter of last year to more than £3bn. Excluding Ulster Bank in the Republic of Ireland, which NatWest is exiting, the bank’s “Go-forward group” saw income rise by 8.6%, driven by volume growth in its mortgage book. Increased fee income was also reported in retail banking as consumer spending levels recovered, with higher transactional banking fee income in commercial and institutional, chief financial officer Katie Murray said in her report.
An impairment release of £38m was booked which Ms Murray said “reflects a decrease in underlying exposures, continued positive trends in portfolio performance and write-off activity”.
The bank noted that it had referred 2,100 customers to Citizens Advice, which provided help with “complex financial needs”, in the last year, through its partnership with the organisation.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here