Miller Homes is launching a “highly anticipated” three-bedroom Urquhart showhome at its new Millerbank development in Clydebank. 

The new neighbourhood, which is already over 60% sold, has been designed to be in keeping with the industrial heritage of Clydebank and features “contemporary dark brick-work”.

Launching on Saturday April 30, the showhome is described as "the jewel in the crown" at Millerbank.

Interior designer Eileen Kesson has transformed the home to show buyers the possibilities.

She said: “Miller Homes’ showhomes are designed to inspire and delight buyers so they can see all the creative options when buying a new build home.

“This Urquhart showhome embodies the lavish Hollywood glamour trend. Here we’ve used a great mixture of neutral tones and glittery textures to create a delicate flow through the home from the moment you set foot through the door.”

Scottish Friendly in the market for acquisitions

SCOTTISH Friendly’s new chief executive Stephan McGee has underlined his confidence in the prospects for the savings and life insurance specialist and said it could use acquisitions to accelerate growth.

Mr McGee took charge of the Glasgow-based mutual last week after holding senior positions at financial services heavyweights such as Lloyds Banking Group and Aegon UK.

Royal Bank owner hikes profits against backdrop of cost-of-living crisis

NATWEST Group, the owner of Royal Bank of Scotland, has reported a 40 per cent rise in first-quarter profits, ahead of expectations, against the deteriorating economic backdrop.

The institution, now less than 50 per cent owned by taxpayers following recent share sales by the UK Government, made an operating profit before tax of £1.2 billion in the three months to March 31, as concerns mounted over the cost-of-living crisis.

