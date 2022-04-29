By Ian McConnell

Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park and Burghead Beach Caravan Park, on the Moray Firth near Elgin, have been acquired by major holiday parks operator Park Holidays UK.

The acquisitions, together with the purchase of a holiday park in Cornwall, mean the group's portfolio now comprises 43 parks, focused on "family-centred" holidays.

Park Holidays UK director Tony Clish said the acquisitions would enable the group "to serve even better the growing demand for domestic holidays in Britain".

He said: "This is a quality-driven market which comprises both holiday home rentals and the sale of holiday homes in beautiful and well cared-for environments.

"Our three new parks all meet the high standards we require, and we will now invest even further in their guest facilities, infrastructure, and holiday accommodation.We now enter an exciting new phase of our expansion in Britain's most dynamic tourism sector, and will continue delivering first-class experience at an affordable cost."

Park Holidays UK noted the two Scottish sites provide 250 pitches in total including holiday lodges and caravan holiday homes.

The two parks are close to Silver Sands Holiday Parky, which Park Holidays UK acquired a year ago.

Park Holidays UK now also owns the Waterside Cornwall park, near Bodmin, which extends over nearly 100 acres.

To be re-named Bodmin Holiday Park, its grounds feature fishing lakes and woodlands as well as a restaurant, bar, swimming pool and gym.