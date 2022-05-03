Barrhead Travel is aiming to hire 50 staff, citing "growth as the tourism industry continues its resurgence after the last two years", declaring demand for travel had increased by around 20% per month since January.
The travel agent, which has more than 80 stores and currently employs in excess of 500 staff, is hiring for roles ranging from travel consultant to store manager.
It added that it was, in addition to the recruitment drive, continuing to offer young people the chance to "grow a prosperous career as a proud supporter of modern apprenticeships and the Kickstart scheme".
It added: " From sales to administration and from marketing to IT, there are a variety of opportunities for young people to launch a lifelong career in travel."
Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel said: “Following two years of ups and downs, we’re delighted to see the tourism sector emerge once again. The renewed demand in travel has allowed us to expand our offering, in turn growing the team and offering expert training facilities.
“Demand for travel has continued to grow by around 20% per month since January and we anticipate that the expertise of a reputable travel agent will be highly sought after."
Barrhead flagged "generous discounts on holidays" as one of its staff benefits.
Ms Dobson said: “This is an ideal opportunity for someone interested in the travel industry and seeking a challenge with excellent career perks and prospects.”
