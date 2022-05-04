A MAJOR energy company has committed to occupying around one-third of the new Cadworks office development in Glasgow in one of the biggest lettings of the Scottish commercial property market so far this year.

Ovo Energy has signed a deal to lease a total of 33,905 square feet across the ground, first, second and third floors at the Cadogan Street building, which has been hailed as one of the most sustainable office developments in Scotland.

The £30 million building was completed by FORE Partnership, the London-based property investment firm, late last year. Law firm TLT has already let the ninth floor of the 95,000 sq ft block, which is believed to be the first office building in the city that is net zero on operation.

Basil Demeroutis, managing partner of FORE, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Ovo Energy as our second Cadworks tenant, a significant letting and commitment to the recovery of Glasgow City Centre.

"Ovo Energy’s dedication to being a sustainable and a responsible business resonates with our own way of thinking. We look forward to welcoming them to Cadworks.

“Cadworks is about being meaningful to what people want now. It connects the wellbeing of staff and families, the community and the planet together. Through joint initiatives in our ‘urban village hall’ occupiers can join with local community groups and social enterprises.

“As an example, we are currently helping the charity Refuweegee with its prams appeal, ensuring that donated prams are cleaned and distributed to the most vulnerable families arriving for the first time in Glasgow. There has never been a more urgent need for people to come together now.”

The Grade A Cadworks features Scotland’s first cycle-in access ramp, and the first private fleet of Swifty Scooters for tenants to use free.

The building also incorporates recycled construction materials with cement-replacement technology in its concrete, and is said to be the first building in Scotland to use air purifying Airlite paint, a 100 per cent natural technology that is anti-viral, anti-pollution, anti-bacterial and self-cleaning.