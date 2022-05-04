A TRIAL is under way to bring the prospect of building a UK-wide delivery network for hydrogen a step closer to reality in a partnership between SGN and INEOS.

Hydrogen supplied from the Grangemouth site in Scotland to the SGN project will help determine how existing natural gas networks can be repurposed for hydrogen.

The trial which is funded by the Energy Regulator and gas distribution companies, will use hydrogen supplied by INEOS in a 15-mile section of decommissioned pipeline between the Grangemouth site and Granton.

It will help improve an understanding of existing networks and the suitability to deliver hydrogen as a clean alternative to natural gas to homes and businesses.

Gus McIntosh, SGN director of energy futures, said: “Our Local Transmission System is part of the national critical infrastructure that reaches millions of homes and businesses across the UK. So, repurposing it for hydrogen could support a hydrogen system transformation that is least cost and least disruptive to customers.”

Grangemouth represents one of INEOS’ largest manufacturing sites by volume of products

Andrew Gardner, chairman INEOS Grangemouth, said, “We are delighted to be partnering with SGN in a trial that will help determine how the UK’s transmission networks can be repurposed for hydrogen gas. We believe that Grangemouth is the ideal location in Scotland to create a hub for hydrogen production, use and export.”

INEOS announced the next step in its plans to build a world-scale low-carbon hydrogen plant at Grangemouth In January as it commits to being net zero by 2045.

Whisky chief paid more than £200,000 in year of stock market flotation

THE head of the company that owns The Scotch Malt Whisky Society has received remuneration of more than £200,000 during a year that it floated on the stock market.

David Ridley, executive managing director of The Artisanal Spirits Company, was paid a total of £209,979 for the year ended December 31, according to the company’s annual report.

Airline apologises for delays

Loganair's chief executive has issued an apology to customers in Orkney and Shetland after a "difficult" month in April.

Jonathan Hinkles issued an open letter to the island residents after high levels of Covid staff absences saw a number of passengers experience delays in the past month.

