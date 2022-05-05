AN app-based broadband provider that believes its service is a “world first” is set to launch in Scotland after a £660,000 fundraising round backed by key investors.

Brillband said it aims to “make broadband more affordable” with the service that enables users to run their broadband service from their mobile phone or tablet device.

It said its patent-pending software technology uses the direct connection between the provider and customer to enable the service to build individual usage profiles which optimise the service according to how it is used, for example, for gaming, streaming, working from home or downloading content.

The service is the brainchild of Duncan Di Biase, entrepreneur and Brillband chief executive.

Mr Di Biase, co-founder of investment consultancy Raising Partners, said: “To our knowledge it’s a world-first – nobody else has it or can copy it – and its beauty lies in its simplicity. It removes the obstacles that so many people associate with broadband providers, but it’s only there when people need it.”

It will initially operate on the CityFibre network, although the software technology has the capability to be plugged into any fibre broadband network in the world, which is said to be a potential scalability that attracted backing from Fuel Ventures.

Brillband will be initially rolled out to a test group of app and network customers across Glasgow and Renfrewshire later this year and aims to have 10,000 customers and a team of 20 by the end of 2023, rising to 40,000 customers by the end of 2024.

It is estimated the firm will have 120,000 customers by 2025.

Mr Di Biase said he chose Scotland as the launchpad for Brillband after moving to Glasgow with partner Helena Murphy, also an entrepreneur and investor.