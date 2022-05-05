AN app-based broadband provider that believes its service is a “world first” is set to launch in Scotland after a £660,000 fundraising round backed by key investors.
Brillband said it aims to “make broadband more affordable” with the service that enables users to run their broadband service from their mobile phone or tablet device.
It said its patent-pending software technology uses the direct connection between the provider and customer to enable the service to build individual usage profiles which optimise the service according to how it is used, for example, for gaming, streaming, working from home or downloading content.
The service is the brainchild of Duncan Di Biase, entrepreneur and Brillband chief executive.
Mr Di Biase, co-founder of investment consultancy Raising Partners, said: “To our knowledge it’s a world-first – nobody else has it or can copy it – and its beauty lies in its simplicity. It removes the obstacles that so many people associate with broadband providers, but it’s only there when people need it.”
It will initially operate on the CityFibre network, although the software technology has the capability to be plugged into any fibre broadband network in the world, which is said to be a potential scalability that attracted backing from Fuel Ventures.
Brillband will be initially rolled out to a test group of app and network customers across Glasgow and Renfrewshire later this year and aims to have 10,000 customers and a team of 20 by the end of 2023, rising to 40,000 customers by the end of 2024.
It is estimated the firm will have 120,000 customers by 2025.
Mr Di Biase said he chose Scotland as the launchpad for Brillband after moving to Glasgow with partner Helena Murphy, also an entrepreneur and investor.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here